The Second Biggest Motivator

Let’s look at the flipside. The flipside of hate is love. Love can also be a powerful powerful motivator. Think about your wife. Think about your children. I mean my gosh my daughter Kendall has got me wrapped around her little finger. She can do pretty much whatever she wants. (Kendall if you are reading this no, you can’t. 🙂 ). Your parents, your spouse, your kids can be big motivators. Growing up in a town of 450 people in a log cabin in rural Maine, we didn’t have much. I know the struggle my parents went through to provide for us kids in that environment. At somewhere near the halfway point of my life now I have a new-found respect and perspective for the sacrifices they made for my brother and I.

I want to take this opportunity to give thanks to my parents and you should give thanks to your parents if you still have your parents living. Reach out to them today and thank them for motivating you, for giving you life and bringing you to this moment you are at today.

The final motivator I’m going to chat about today is those who have left us too soon. This really hits hard. I learned yesterday that a mother of two past brides of Taylored Weddings has passed away. She was an amazing woman. Full of life. And fought cancer diligently for many many months. That motivates me. It motivates me to create moments for my couples. Knowing that we never know when this rollercoaster of life will stop for us, motivates me to make each moment matter. Understanding the gravity of these moments is something I don’t think we all too often focus on as much as we should. Don’t just go through the motions but really dissect your event and really break things down.

Figure out how you can make each moment for the client extraordinary. For them. I’m still working on this. You know I’m a big believer you never arrive. You also should always be growing. I encourage you now to vow to make a change. Know your motivation and your motivators. Whether they’re haters or lovers of what you do, EMBRACE them and thank your motivators because they all helped to bring you to this moment today.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

print

MitchTaylor ( 20 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

Twitter

Facebook

