The Right Speakers for the Job

I just got back from Mobile Beat Las Vegas a few weeks ago and I gotta say, there are a TON of speaker manufacturers in the game these days. Back when I was a kid, there were a couple; now there are dozens! I don’t want to get really into tech specs here, but I do want to try and help you choose your next set of speakers with a few pointers.

The first thing you want to do is be honest with yourself about what types of events you are actually performing at. For example, you don’t need a line array system and a stack of sub-woofers if you are mostly doing private events and weddings for around 150 people. That’s insane. It’s not only going to kill your back, but it’s going to kill your wallet as well.

For events with of 50 to 150 people in attendance, I would suggest getting a really good set of 12” speakers. I’m a QSC fan, so I choose the K12s, but there are several out there that are great for this application. Get a really nice set of stands (I like Ultimate and the Gator Frameworks stands personally), a good set of dual cables (the power and XLR in one fat cable) and call it a day. Your entire setup shouldn’t take more than about 20 minutes.

Read the rest of this article and check out the full issue at http://www.mobilebeat.com/emagscurrent/181