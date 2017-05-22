The Profile Page – It’s Back!

Mobile Beat is always thinking of new ways to bring you better content. We strive to be on the cutting edge of what is new, important and relevant to our industry. We cover the big topics of gear, music, performance and people. The first three topics are very well represented in Mobile Beat, but we felt that the “people” section needed some attention. So, resurrecting the Profile page to spotlight those impacting the DJ world in a positive and unique way was an easy decision.

Each month Mobile Beat is going to interview a DJ, entertainer or artist that stands out in our industry. We need YOUR input. It’s a big world. Tell us who you would like to see interviewed and why. Here are some of the criteria we are looking for:

1. Done something noteworthy for a charity

2. Full or part time DJ – Mobile or Club

3. Single or multi-op

4. Entertainer or artist impacting the DJ world

5. Has a unique skill or style worth sharing

6. Pioneered or developed a new DJ performance or lighting technique

7. Works in a related industry such as video, photo booths or photography

The staff at Mobile Beat is excited to bring back this feature column, and I am honored to be heading it up. I’m open to any and all solid recommendations, so please start sending them in. I truly believe our industry is full of unsung heroes and people with unique skills and talents, and our mission is to share their stories. Please send your ideas to me at: mikecmobilebeat@gmail.com

Best,

print

Michael Cordeiro ( 34 Posts Mike Cordeiro is the owner of M.C. Entertainment. A small RI multi-op. Mike got his start in the entertainment field while stationed in Frankfurt Germany in 1990. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Entertainment & Event Management from Johnson & Wales University and has appeared on TLC’s Four Weddings, hosted an episode of Toddler’s & Tiaras, and does background acting for movies.