The Phrase That Pays – You

The final article in our series of breaking down the phrase “How Can I Help You?”. Earlier we found out that “you” are in fact the most important person, right? However, when you ask the question “How can I help you?”, let’s think about you from both the “I” standpoint and the client standpoint. Why? Because you should always treat others how you want to be treated. If you examine the “you” from the standpoint of how you would want to be treated if you were your own customer, it helps you better understand how to take care of your customer and create a win-win.

One of the biggest lessons I have ever learned from that aspect of business came from the book “The Closers” by Ben Gay III and it is the last two words of the book. Sum Tertius. Sum Tertius is Latin for “I am third.” If you always put your clients’ needs ahead of your own, you will more often than not come out ahead. As another mentor of mine Jeffrey Gitomer says, “Give value first.”

How can you give value first? Provide something that is a free resource to them. If you were in their situation, what would you want help with? Maybe as a groom you are looking for ways to honor your soon-to-be wife. How could you help a groom with that? Maybe as a groom you want to help her de-stress. Maybe you need a unique honeymoon getaway. Maybe you’re struggling with trimming a guest list. Write blog articles, or better yet go live and address these topics. By putting yourself in your client’s shoes, you learn how to serve them better and provide exactly what they are looking for.

#1 New York Times bestselling author Dr. Barbara De Angelis is quoted as saying “We need to find the courage to say no to the things and the people that are not serving us if we want to rediscover ourselves and live our lives with authenticity.” How this manifests itself in the “How can I help you?” phrase is realizing that we may not be a right fit for everyone. In fact, by taking them on as a client we may be doing them a disservice. Just recently, someone posted a review on Taylored Weddings Facebook page of 5 stars and said “Great. Great. Great. Great. Great. Great.” Not recognizing the name as one of our clients, I messaged him. He told me that they had a less than satisfactory experience with their entertainment at their wedding this past weekend and he had heard nothing but great things about Taylored Weddings and wished he had used us. His monies were spent on training someone else from another company to be a DJ at his wedding. Had the other company been standing in service vs. just being greedy and wanting the money, they would have avoided this situation, the negative word of mouth from this groom now and the situation of their past client giving the company they WISH they had hired a 5 star review vs. getting one themselves. They weren’t serving “you”, they were serving themselves.

Serve your clients the way you want to be served in business. Now, go kick ass and tell a client you love them.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

