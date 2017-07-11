The Phrase That Pays – Can

We are on the second installment of our Phrase That Pays here for MobileBeat.com. We’re looking at the CAN of How CAN I Help You? What can you do in your business? That’s another layer of what this series is really all about. Again, the “How Can I Help You?” phrase gets bandied about often, but the key is taking it to heart and examining it from your customer’s eyes. By definition the word “can” means to be able to or be permitted to.

When I think of the word “can” I think of the popular children’s book “The Little Engine That Could” by Watty Piper. Remember the little engine that could? He was known for saying “I think I can…I think I can…I think I can.” Side note: I send these books out to any of Taylored Weddings brides that I find out are pregnant and are about to have children. It’s a great unisex gift with a positive message. Buy them in bulk and thank me later.

Having a can-do attitude puts you in the right frame of mind to be able to serve your potential client or customer. In fact, I just had a planning meeting with a client last night who told me that she ended up hiring the event pros who were the NICEST to her…no other criteria…just the ones who were the NICEST. Interesting insight! Do you have that same can do attitude as The Little Engine That Could? If not, you might want to find resources to help you improve in that department.

One of the best books I’ve ever read on attitude is Jeffrey Gitomer’s Little Gold Book Of YES! Attitude. As you may know, Jeffrey is a mentor of mine. If you’re looking for an attitude adjustment this book will help you. I strongly encourage you to pick up a copy if you haven’t already done so. Here’s something to think about. Just because you can, do you want to? There are many ways to apply that one sentence to your business. Let’s examine that side of “can” here a little bit deeper.

The word “Can” leads one to explore multiple opportunities and possibilities. Can also suggests brainstorming “a” way or “the” way to do something or achieve a desired result. Brainstorming is the secret weapon to unlock the secret to can. Take out a blank piece of paper and you jot down just things random that comes to mind that will lead to the “can” of whatever situation you find yourself in. Are you stuck with brainstorming? Bring in a colleague or friend that can help jump-start some ideas for you to solve the “can” dilemma. Remember, just because you “can” doesn’t always mean you should.

By working through the “can” process, you will help discover a whole new way of doing business and enhancing your current product or service, and also benefit your current and future customers.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

