The Perfect Cocktail Hour Playlist!

When it comes to weddings and events, there are literally hundreds of thousands of songs to choose from. A frequently asked question that we get is: “What type of music do I play for the cocktail hour?” The answer isn’t always easy since everyone has their own unique taste and preferences, but most of the time, our clients will choose from our genre list, on our wedding planning form.

If you’re a new DJ, you may not know what Cocktail Hour is. Usually, Cocktail Hour is the time where the couples will take their pictures. Most of the time, Cocktail Hour is after the ceremony, but we also have done the Cocktail Hour before the ceremony, as well. So usually, the couple isn’t even in the same area where the cocktail hour is occurring, which means they rarely hear the music. So clients usually just ask us for our input on what to play.

We provide a genre list for couples to choose from, and about 80% of the time, couples select “Acoustic” and “Jazz” or “Big Band.” The other 20% of the time, it’s “Country” and “Love Songs.” Keep in mind, we’re located in the Austin/central Texas area, so your couples may choose other songs. Overall, though, many of these songs are great hit songs and covers, that are great to play, everywhere. So here are the songs that we play most-often:

“Better Together” – Jack Johnson

“Let’s Stay Together” – Obadiah Parker I know no one will be better than Al Green, but this is a good cover. 🙂

“Wonderwall” – Ryan Adams Again, a great cover. Yes, it’s hard to beat the original 🙂

“Hey Soul Sister” – Train

“I’m Yours” – Jason Mraz

“Lucky” – Jason Mraz & Colbie Caliet

“You and Me” – Lifehouse

“Come Away With Me” – Norah Jones

“Don’t Stop the Music” – Jamie Cullum (Rhianna cover)

“Take me the Way I Am” – Ingrid Michaelson

“You Are the Best Thing” – Ray Lamontagne

“Can’t Help Falling in Love” – Hailey Reinhart

“L-O-V-E” – Nat King Cole

“At Last” – Etta James

“The Way You Look Tonight” – Frank Sinatra

“Somewhere Over the Rainbow/What a Wonderful World” – Israel “IZ” Kamakawiwo’ole



The above songs are the most requested cocktail hour songs that we play in the Austin and central Texas area. There are many more jazz and post-modern jukebox hits that we also play. If you’d like to hear each of the songs, here are the links to our most-requested Cocktail Hour songs. We hope this has been helpful!



