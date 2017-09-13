The next generation of rekordboxTM is here!

Ver 5.0 with new KORETECH engine for stable, responsive performance, plus evolved library management and USB/SD export

TORRANCE, CA (12th September 2017) We’re releasing a new version of rekordbox and marking the beginning of a new era for users of the music management software with the introduction of our next-generation KORETECH engine. With a re-examined audio, graphic and video signal processing program, KORETECH makes rekordbox highly stable and responsive, and enables you to perform intuitively.

rekordbox is a global database solution for managing playlists and music that can be used with any of our products, whether you like to perform using multi players, DJ controllers, or a DVS set-up. And now, using rekordbox ver 5.0, you can arrive at the club with your entire music library exported to a USB or SD device, plug it in and perform.

With a re-examined audio, graphic and video signal processing program, KORETECH makes rekordbox highly stable and responsive, and enables you to perform intuitively. Additionally, the evolved USB/SD export function makes music library management even more convenient than before. rekordbox ver 5.0 also features a fresh GUI with logical layout that allows you to easily manage your music collection and perform instinctively via the rekordbox dj, dvs and video Plus Packs.

Watch the introduction video, check out the overview, or download rekordbox ver 5.0 for free. If you own a licence key for one of the rekordbox Plus Packs (rekordbox dj, video, or dvs) you can upgrade to new version for free.

KEY FEATURES OF rekordbox ver 5.0

Powered by the KORETECH next-generation engine with new functions and significantly improved performance over ver 4.0

Improved core for light and stable performance – Perform intuitively thanks to faster track loading and scrolling speed when browsing, and highly responsive DJ performance features. The new optimised program brings enhanced stability with the same outstanding audio quality.

Advanced and accurate track analysis – Track analysis is even more powerful than before thanks to the improved algorithm that analyses the characteristics of tracks.

Improved USB/SD export features – As well as playing tracks on multi players, you can connect your USB device or SD card to a friend’s computer and use your own rekordbox library, thanks to the advanced export feature. If you lose your computer or it gets damaged, you can restore your library at a later time using your USB device or SD card containing your exported data.

New GUI for easy use – Instantly grasp various different elements of track information, including playing statuses, thanks to the simplified GUI. Key information is grouped together to ensure clear visibility and make it easier to visually navigate.

