The New Years Eve Style Wedding Cocktail Hour

While New Years Eve is nearly a week past, this fun party atmosphere can be re-created any night of the year. New Years Eve is a time to reflect upon the year gone by – with all of its memories good and bad. New Years Eve is a time to get sentimental. It’s also a time to look forward with hope for the coming year.

The tracks on this playlist compiled by our DJ Gregg Ambient reflect the sentimental, flamboyant and festive nature of a New Years Eve celebration. Representative selections include tracks from the late 70s and early 80s (Herb Alpert, Chuck Mangione, George Benson), dramatic sax players (Kenny G, Gato Barbieri) and a slew of upbeat disco and R&B artists (Whitney Houston, DeBarge, George McCrae, Cerrone) and many more. The later section of the set introduces more danceable selections in anticipation of the dance party to follow.

For New Years Eve, you’d better be uncorking a bottle of fine champagne! As a signature drink, we’ve selected a tasty bottle of Moet & Chandon. Cheers to you!

Listen to The New Years Eve Style cocktail hour on our Spotify channel by clicking here. For a 2016 New Years Eve dance mix by DJ Gregg Ambient that includes a cocktail style open followed by a vigorous best of 2015 dance set, see the embedded Mixcloud music player immediately below the track listing.

The New Years Eve Wedding Cocktail Hour – Compiled by DJ Gregg Ambient

Rise – Herb Alpert

Feels So Good – Chuck Mangione

Europa (Earth’s Cry, Heaven’s Smile) – Gato Barbieri

Brazil – Kenny G.

I.G.Y. – Donald Fagen

Kiss on My List – Hall & Oates

Love’s Theme – The Love Unlimited Orchestra

Tangerine – The Salsoul Orchestra

Love in C Minor – Cerrone

All Night Long – Mary Jane Girls

Rock Your Baby – George McCrae

More, More, More – Andrea True Connection

Give Me The Night – George Benson

Let’s Go Dancing’ (Ooh La, La, La) – Kool & The Gang

Rhythm of The Night – DeBarge

Everybody – Madonna

I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me) – Whitney Houston

Dancing on the Ceiling – Lionel Richie

Nightlife – Jody Watley

Strike It Up – Black Box

