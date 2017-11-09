The Most Important Gear You Own

The Most Important Piece of Gear You Own





What’s the most important piece of gear you own? The speaker manufacturers say you can’t have a party without sound so it’s GOTTA be the thump in the room. Lighting companies will argue that nothing can transform a room like their products so you NEED to pay for what they offer and create to ultimately sell your client. Microphone manufacturers will say that nothing compares to their product when it comes to getting people’s attention and moving people in a room. Each entity has their points. I would argue that the MOST important piece of gear you own is a mirror.



Uh Mitch…have you gone off the deep end? What are we talking about here….health and beauty secrets??? NO.



How often do WE take responsibility for what happened to us? I hear (and find) too often of DJs complaining about why that bride didn’t booked or why that fellow pro doesn’t refer them anymore or why they can’t achieve what they want to in their company, why they’re having a bad year, why why why. Why why why to me sounds a LOT like WHINE WHINE WHINE.



Stop it. Take a good L O N G hard look in the mirror. In a mirror you see everything in all of its (hopefully not) naked glory. Your positive attributes…negative connotations….everything exposed to the world. Your mirror is the reflection of who you TRULY are. YOU have the choice of how to react to things. YOU have the choice of what to do about any situation you put yourself in or are put in. (see what I did there…YOU put yourself in the situation….NOT anyone else.)

Next Thursday we’ll continue with Part 2.







Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Mitch Taylor ( 78 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.