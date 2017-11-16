The Most Important Gear You Own Part 2

Alright….I looked in the mirror….now what??? Well…what do you see? Be cautious here. This is the time to reflect. To really think about where you are at, what you want to be and where you want to go moving forward. If you see positivity give yourself a pat on the back. Too often we get caught up in the daily grind of everything and don’t get a chance to even stop and share or soak in our successes. Be careful here too. Too much celebrating and some person with more drive and ambition is bound to steal your spot.





If you see negativity it’s time to stop playing the blame game. You need to think objectively about the situation that’s troubling you and really open your eyes to others perspectives around it. Are you ready to take responsibility for your actions? Are you ready to admit that it’s YOU who put you where you are today and do whatever possibly to take corrective action and better the situation? Start there.





Now let’s try to prevent this from happening in the future. Every morning…start with positive thoughts. In my Creative Consultations seminar (available at Taylored Sales) we discuss positive affirmations and the impact they can have on a day. Think about kids. Kids are for the most part positive. They haven’t been beat down by society saying that things can’t be done. They think anything is possible. We need to go back to being a kid again with our thought process and realize that you CAN make a change for the better. If it helps place sticky notes with positive quotes on your mirror so each morning when you wake up it’s the first thing you see. Arrange a good morning text with an accountability partner who guarantees positive quotes will be the first thing you see in the morning. Your future self will thank you.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

