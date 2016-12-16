The “Lush” Boutique Hotel / Wedding Cocktail Hour

Our latest cocktail hour installment was compiled by Luke Rizzo, aka “DJ Cloak Dagger.” Ambient DJ is thrilled to welcome Luke to our senior staff of music mixologists. Celebrating our new collaboration, Luke has prepared a cocktail hour playlist designed to capture the sexy spirit of the Manhattan nightlife. Many of his track selections are remixes that are not easily found – let the hunt begin! (Note: we’ve included links to each song to make it easier). Artists remixed include Toni Braxton, Sade, Erykah Badu, Bruno Mars, Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran.
About DJ Cloak Dagger
Luke Rizzo, aka DJ Cloak Dagger, is a New York City-based DJ, producer, curator, taste maker and founder of the “Noc Boots” record label. Luke is a permanent fixture in the NYC club, lounge, boutique hotel and loft scene with an impressive array of residencies under his belt ranging from a four year stint as artist in residency at the swanky Smyth Hotel in TriBeCa, plus a summer 2015 residency at Battery Park waterfront hot spot Le District. Cloak’s smooth and musical mixes have been enjoyed at other Manhattan hot spots including Webster Hall, Penthouse 808, the Russian Tea Room – and my personal favorite – “Cielo” in the meatpacking district.
Signature Drink
For a signature cocktail, Luke has selected Le District NYC’s summer 2015 signature cocktail, the “Botanist.” To create this libation, you’ll need “The Botanist” brand gin, Jack Rudy Small Batch Tonic Cordial, Chilled Perrier, Grapefruit Oils, Fresh Citrus and Juniper.
Bonus Mixes
Below his playlist, please enjoy two free mixes. The first – from Luke’s “Nocturnes” podcast series – features an impeccably mixed selection of deep, groovy lounge cuts. The second mix – prepared in advance of Cloak Dagger’s upcoming New Year’s Eve appearance at Almond NYC is a peak hour commercial dance/EDM set designed to be unleashed at 11:59 PM.
To book DJ Cloak Dagger for your upcoming wedding or dance party, visit www.ambientdj.com
The Lush Hour Boutique Hotel / Wedding Cocktail Hour Playlist – Compiled by DJ Cloak Dagger
- Cloak Dagger ft. Basement Love- Take Me There https://soundcloud.com/cloakdaggernyc/cloak-dagger-ft-basement-love-take-me-there
- JackLNDN- Streams https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4A6Fm3tFIl0
- HNNY-Solisidan https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_zaAt7g73wI
- Paxton Fettel- Sundown As The Beat Gently Skips https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=guFglEndRR0
- Promnite- Through The Nite https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PWnUsCPhUHg
- Figgy- All That I Need https://soundcloud.com/figgy/all-that-i-need-2
- Sade- Nothing Can Come Between Us (Pomo Edit) https://soundcloud.com/pomobeats/sade-nothing-can-come-between
- Erykah Badu- On & On (Vanilla Remix) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78W0Q3f84b4
- Cherokee- Don’t Matter (Feat Darianna) https://soundcloud.com/cherokee-official/cherokee-dont-matter-feat
- Shawn Mendes- Stiches (3 Lau Remix) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3PROd2W32Ag
- Bob Marley- Is This Love (Montmartre Remix) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pofv_Ee29Nw
- Ed Sheeran- Thinking Out Loud (Alex Adair Remix) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G7JkC9Zi8IU
- Bruno Mars- It Will Rain (Jr Blender Remix) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4DOm0j3sPU
- Chris Malinchak- If U Got It https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rp1rIrMLIpg
Bonus Content
Enjoy DJ Cloak Dagger’s “Nocturnes Podcast (Episode 6)” at https://soundcloud.com/cloakdaggernyc/nocturnes-podcast-006-cloak
