The “Lush” Boutique Hotel / Wedding Cocktail Hour

Our latest cocktail hour installment was compiled by Luke Rizzo, aka “DJ Cloak Dagger.” Ambient DJ is thrilled to welcome Luke to our senior staff of music mixologists. Celebrating our new collaboration, Luke has prepared a cocktail hour playlist designed to capture the sexy spirit of the Manhattan nightlife. Many of his track selections are remixes that are not easily found – let the hunt begin! (Note: we’ve included links to each song to make it easier). Artists remixed include Toni Braxton, Sade, Erykah Badu, Bruno Mars, Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran.

About DJ Cloak Dagger

Luke Rizzo, aka DJ Cloak Dagger, is a New York City-based DJ, producer, curator, taste maker and founder of the “Noc Boots” record label. Luke is a permanent fixture in the NYC club, lounge, boutique hotel and loft scene with an impressive array of residencies under his belt ranging from a four year stint as artist in residency at the swanky Smyth Hotel in TriBeCa, plus a summer 2015 residency at Battery Park waterfront hot spot Le District. Cloak’s smooth and musical mixes have been enjoyed at other Manhattan hot spots including Webster Hall, Penthouse 808, the Russian Tea Room – and my personal favorite – “Cielo” in the meatpacking district.

Signature Drink

For a signature cocktail, Luke has selected Le District NYC’s summer 2015 signature cocktail, the “Botanist.” To create this libation, you’ll need “The Botanist” brand gin, Jack Rudy Small Batch Tonic Cordial, Chilled Perrier, Grapefruit Oils, Fresh Citrus and Juniper.

Bonus Mixes

Below his playlist, please enjoy two free mixes. The first – from Luke’s “Nocturnes” podcast series – features an impeccably mixed selection of deep, groovy lounge cuts. The second mix – prepared in advance of Cloak Dagger’s upcoming New Year’s Eve appearance at Almond NYC is a peak hour commercial dance/EDM set designed to be unleashed at 11:59 PM.

The Lush Hour Boutique Hotel / Wedding Cocktail Hour Playlist – Compiled by DJ Cloak Dagger

Cloak Dagger ft. Basement Love- Take Me There https://soundcloud.com/cloakdaggernyc/cloak-dagger-ft-basement-love-take-me-there JackLNDN- Streams https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4A6Fm3tFIl0 HNNY-Solisidan https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_zaAt7g73wI Paxton Fettel- Sundown As The Beat Gently Skips https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=guFglEndRR0 Promnite- Through The Nite https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PWnUsCPhUHg Figgy- All That I Need https://soundcloud.com/figgy/all-that-i-need-2 Sade- Nothing Can Come Between Us (Pomo Edit) https://soundcloud.com/pomobeats/sade-nothing-can-come-between Erykah Badu- On & On (Vanilla Remix) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78W0Q3f84b4 Cherokee- Don’t Matter (Feat Darianna) https://soundcloud.com/cherokee-official/cherokee-dont-matter-feat Shawn Mendes- Stiches (3 Lau Remix) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3PROd2W32Ag Bob Marley- Is This Love (Montmartre Remix) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pofv_Ee29Nw Ed Sheeran- Thinking Out Loud (Alex Adair Remix) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G7JkC9Zi8IU Bruno Mars- It Will Rain (Jr Blender Remix) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4DOm0j3sPU Chris Malinchak- If U Got It https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rp1rIrMLIpg

Bonus Content

Enjoy DJ Cloak Dagger’s “Nocturnes Podcast (Episode 6)” at https://soundcloud.com/cloakdaggernyc/nocturnes-podcast-006-cloak

Mobile Beat

