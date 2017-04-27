The “Lifespan” of Your Next Hire

Hiring employees in the entertainment business has truly become something of an art form. As employers, we are looking for so many different things in our next hire. We want that person to wear 13 different hats. We want them to think four steps ahead. We want them to care as much as we do. In short, we want them to be just like us.

After you come to grips with the fact that this person doesn’t actually exist in the real world, you should realize something else immediately. The idea of keeping an employee for years and years is also no longer the norm. Most likely it is not going to happen. And that should be perfectly acceptable.

I want to narrow in on this one idea. How long should you expect your next hire to work for you?

Read the rest of this article and check out the full issue at http://www.mobilebeat.com/emagscurrent/180

