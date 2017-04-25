The International Excursions Cocktail Hour (Volume 2)

In this 85th installment of the wedding cocktail hour series, we’ve brushed off our passports to explore exotic musical offerings from abroad. The inspiration for this playlist was the song “Tuyo” – a sultry tango and the opening track from Netflix series “Narcos” that explores the life and times of Pablo Escobar. The playlist expanded from this selection to feature other South American artists from Colombia, Argentina and Brazil. Then we embark on side trips to France, the Caribbean and finishing in Mother Africa.

Representative artists include the Buena Vista Social Club, Federico Aubele, Juanes, Carlos Vives, Celia Cruz, Beres Hammond, Manu Dibango and Femi Kuti. This playlist is designed to impart a tropical beach feel.

For an accompanying signature drink, we’ve selected a popular cocktail from Colombia called the Aguardiente Sour. Aguardiente (translated as “fire water”) is a spirit containing distilled sugar cane and anise. Learn how to mix an Aguardiente Sour by clicking here.

The International Excursions Wedding Cocktail Hour (Volume 2) – Compiled by DJ Gregg Ambient Chan Chan – Buena Vista Social Club (Afro-Cuban) Tuyo – Rodrigo Amarante (from Narcos soundtrack) (Brazil) Carta Fatal – Soffy Martinez (from Narcos soundtrack) Cumbia Sobre el Mar – Quantic & Flowering Inferno (Quantic is a UK musician who formerly lived in Colombia) Contigo – Federico Aubele (Argentina) Cada Beijo (Thievery Corporation Remix) – Bebel Gilberto (Brazil) Last Tango in Paris – Gotan Project (France) Fuego – Juanes (Colombia) La Gota Fria – Carlos Vives (Colombia) Rie y Llora – Celia Cruz (Cuba) I Feel Good – Beres Hammond (Jamaica) Love Has Found its Way – Dennis Brown (Jamaica) Mali 2002 – Papa Wemba, Passi, Femi Kuti, Youssou N’Dour, Cheb Mami, Roki Traore (Congo, Nigeria, Senegal, Algeria, Mali) Seve – Tez Cadey (France) Soul Makossa – Manu Dibango (Cameroon) Hakuna Matata – KCee (Rwanda) Zouk-la Se SEl Medikaman Nou Ni – Kassav (Guadeloupe) Sorry Sorry (Francois K’s Old School Afro Dub) – Femi Kuti (Nigeria)

