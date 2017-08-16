The GARDEN STAR PRO White Star – Laserworld GS-400RGB-W is world’s first optically generated white light star effect laser with color change and controllable rotation speed. This laser system is well suited for indoor and outdoor applications. Fine, clearly visible laser dots look like a real starry sky on walls or ceilings and create a very special atmosphere by projecting onto plants, bushes, or any other surfaces. Especially for mobile DJs, the Laserworld GS-400RGB-W is very well suited to enhance every event.
Some of the features are:
- bright RGB whitelight laser sources
- powerful: up to 400mW output power
- controllable rotating laser dots
- starry sky effect
- waterproof housing
- incl. base, stake, and extensions for various application possibilities
- maintenance-free
- temperature range from -20°C up to +40°C
More information is available at https://www.laserworld.com/shop/laserworld-lasers/garden-star/pro-white-star-gs-400rgb-w?___store=usd
