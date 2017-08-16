The GARDEN STAR PRO White Star – Laserworld GS-400RGB-W is world’s first optically generated white light star effect laser with color change and controllable rotation speed. This laser system is well suited for indoor and outdoor applications. Fine, clearly visible laser dots look like a real starry sky on walls or ceilings and create a very special atmosphere by projecting onto plants, bushes, or any other surfaces. Especially for mobile DJs, the Laserworld GS-400RGB-W is very well suited to enhance every event.

Some of the features are:

bright RGB whitelight laser sources

powerful: up to 400mW output power

controllable rotating laser dots

starry sky effect

waterproof housing

incl. base, stake, and extensions for various application possibilities

maintenance-free

temperature range from -20°C up to +40°C

More information is available at https://www.laserworld.com/shop/laserworld-lasers/garden-star/pro-white-star-gs-400rgb-w?___store=usd

Mobile Beat ( 1653 Posts This is the general editors account for Mobile Beat Magazine and Website. Who reads Mobile Beat online and in print and attends Mobile Beat events? DJs, VJs and KJs to start with, especially those who own and operate mobile entertainment services. They provide music, video, lighting and a myriad other entertainment choices for corporate events, wedding receptions, dances and innumerable other gatherings.