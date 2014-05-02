Looking to enhance your light show further? Want your lighting effects to reach their highest potential? ADJ has released a brand new line of room-filling fog machines – the Fog Fury series – enabling users to enhance their lightshows with innovative fog solutions and new wireless technology.

So, what makes the new Fog Fury series so forward-thinking? Since the company’s last series of fog machines, ADJ have changed a number of technicalities and added some unique features. The Fog Fury Series is now equipped with high performance Italian-made piston-action pumps, containing new, more reliable technology. These, combined with a special heating element design that uses an oil type transmission throughout the pipeline to prevent clogging, have resulted in much more powerful machines, serving to further enhance the product’s atmospheric capabilities. What’s more, following the success of previous WiFLY products, such as the WiFLY Wash Bar, ADJ has also extended the range by incorporating innovative wireless technology in to one of the Fog Fury models.

“ADJ is always striving towards innovation and our new Fog Fury Series shows us achieving our goals,” says Alfred Gonzales, national sales manager of ADJ USA. “Due to our range of sizes, the Fog Fury machines can be used to create a unique atmosphere in any type of venue, and the new DMX controller-operated WiFLY technology means the 3000 WiFLY model is more versatile than any fog machine which has gone before.”

But ADJ hasn’t just thought about improving the product in terms of effects, it has thought about practicalities too. The new in-tank LED indicator system will make your life much easier; ADJ has worked an LED into the fluid tank and programmed it to show red when the tank is heating, stay green when it’s ready to go, and flash when the fog fluid is running low, enabling you to maintain that fog-enhanced atmosphere and never be caught out with an empty tank. The other key benefit of the Fog Fury series is the new ‘glowing tank’, which enables you to see exactly what you are doing as you re-fill, no matter how dark the environment.

The Fog Fury machines will provide a blanket of billowing clouds for users’ fixtures to cover with color, enhancing their lighting effects and creating an incredible room-changing atmosphere for their audiences. Users can choose from four models, varying in size and heater power – the 1000, 2000, 3000 and 3000 WiFLY models come with 650W, 1,100W and 1,600W heaters (respectively) – meaning, depending on your needs, these versatile machines can be used according to room size and in a range of different types of venue.

Fog Fury 1000 – Being the most affordable and compact machine in the Fog Fury Series, the 1000 model features a 0.9 liter in-built tank and a four-minute heat-up time, meaning you can produce light-enhancing results in no time at all. Although the machine weighs a mere 7 lbs. (2.95kg) and measures just 7.25” x 4” x 2.5” (LxWxH) (184 x 99 x 61mm), the Fog Fury 1000 pumps out fog at an incredible rate of 3,500 cubic feet per-minute.

Fog Fury 2000 – This mid-range fogger differs from the 1000 model in that its tank is external, rather than built-in. With a 2.5 liter capacity, the 2000 model produces a vast 7,000 cubic feet of fog per minute and takes just eight-minutes to warm-up; making it perfect for slightly larger venues.

Fog Fury 3000 – The Fog Fury Series’ largest fog machine produces a whopping 21,000 cubic feet of fog per-minute from just an eight-minute warm-up time, and the 3000 model also holds an impressive 5 liters of fog fluid in its external tank. It features 3-pin DMX connectivity, a 3-button digital LCD display and 3 operational modes: Manual, DMX or built-in Timer Control.

Fog Fury 3000 WiFLY – The Fog Fury 3000 WiFLY has all the great features of the Fog Fury 3000, plus the added ADJ WiFLY wireless DMX technology. It’s instantly compatible with ADJ’s WiFLY wireless DMX controllers. This WiFLY system also allows users to operate the machine wirelessly, via DMX, eradicating the need for wires, offering even more versatility in the positioning and operation of the Fog Fury unit.

These multi-purpose machines can be used in a number of situations; the more compact 1000 model is perfect for mobile DJs who work private parties and small function rooms, and is also ideal for creating a unique, enchanting atmosphere during the first dance of a wedding. The 2000 model gives more coverage, making it ideal for nightclubs, churches or for bands playing in mid-size venues looking to add an extra element to their show. Finally, the 3000 and 3000 WiFLY models offer huge coverage, for those even bigger venues and clubs, or situations where a thick and fast fog covering is required. The WiFLY technology also means the sky is the limit in terms of where the machine can be positioned, making for even more sensational light-effect enhancement. Advanced features on all three models include Electro Thermo Sensing (ETS) technology to maintain optimum heat levels with no warm-up time between fog blasts and an automatic cut-off capability for when the tank runs dry.

To achieve their unique room-filling effects, all of the Fog Fury Series models use water-based fog fluid only, and ADJ’s new F1L Premium and F4L Premium Fog Juice is the perfect fluid with which to fuel these fogging effects.

With the ease of use and operational practicalities offered by the new Fog Fury Series, your mind can rest easy – leaving you, and your audience, to have some fun with your fog machine. The new series allows you to create a unique atmosphere for your clientele and show-off your fixtures to their very best potential, while also being an affordable fogging solution. Thanks to new engineering and progressive wireless WiFLY technology, fogging has never been more forward-thinking or versatile; meaning ADJ’s Fog Fury Series can produce room-changing effects and enhance your lightshow no matter what the situation or venue size.

The Fog Fury Series is available now from ADJ USA, and available in May from ADJ Europe.

Check out the product demo video of the Fog Fury series with ADJ Under The Hood host Chuck Green:



Check out the product demo video of the Fog Fury 3000 WiFLY here:



For more information Contact ADJ:

ADJ USA – Tel: 800-322-6337/+1-323-582-2650 • info@americandj.com

ADJ Europe – Tel: +31 (0)45 546 85 00 • info@americandj.eu

Web: www.adj.com

