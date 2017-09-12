We’ve historically had requests for “New York City” style cocktail hours featuring house music and other trendy music. Inspired by our participation in a recent hair art fashion show that had us playing in the style of New York Fashion Week, we’ve put together a themed cocktail hour playlist. To reflect the expanded musical range of the typical upscale fashion show, we’ve include a variety of musical genres including R&B, deep house, 80s and Nu-Disco. Representative artists include Sade, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Kaskade, Disclosure and Todd Terje.
For a signature drink, we’ve selected the distinctive Negroni, a cocktail that mixes gin, Campari and vermouth – garnished with an orange wedge. Sip it slowly, as this cocktail packs a punch!
The Fashion Show Wedding Cocktail Hour – Compiled by DJ Gregg Ambient
- Cherry Pie – Sade
- You’re Makin’ Me High – Toni Braxton
- U Know What’s Up – Donell Jones f/ Lisa Left Eye Lopes (clean version)
- Do What You Want – Lady Gaga w/ R. Kelly (clean)
- Chunky – Bruno Mars (clean)
- Shape of You (Cloak Dagger Moombathon Remix) – Ed Sheeran
- Lights – Bobby Green w/ Whitney Phillips
- Midnight in Peckham – Chaos in the CBD
- NMBSucks – San Soda
- Fashion – David Bowie
- Affection – Lisa Stansfield
- Fastlove – George Michael
- This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) – Talking Heads
- Samba Love – Kaskade
- Distant Love – Ian Pooley f/ Jade and Danielle
- River Song (Grant Rivers Remix) – Bebel Gilberto
- F for You – Disclosure f/ Mary J. Blige
- Call on Me – Eric Prydz
- Inspector Norse – Todd Terje
