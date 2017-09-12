The Fashion Show Wedding Cocktail Hour – Compiled by DJ Gregg Ambient

We’ve historically had requests for “New York City” style cocktail hours featuring house music and other trendy music. Inspired by our participation in a recent hair art fashion show that had us playing in the style of New York Fashion Week, we’ve put together a themed cocktail hour playlist.  To reflect the expanded musical range of the typical upscale fashion show, we’ve include a variety of musical genres including R&B, deep house, 80s and Nu-Disco.  Representative artists include Sade, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Kaskade, Disclosure and Todd Terje.

For a signature drink, we’ve selected the distinctive Negroni, a cocktail that mixes gin, Campari and vermouth – garnished with an orange wedge.  Sip it slowly, as this cocktail packs a punch!

The Fashion Show Wedding Cocktail Hour – Compiled by DJ Gregg Ambient

  1. Cherry Pie – Sade
  2. You’re Makin’ Me High – Toni Braxton
  3. U Know What’s Up – Donell Jones f/ Lisa Left Eye Lopes (clean version)
  4. Do What You Want – Lady Gaga w/ R. Kelly (clean)
  5. Chunky – Bruno Mars (clean)
  6. Shape of You (Cloak Dagger Moombathon Remix) – Ed Sheeran
  7. Lights – Bobby Green w/ Whitney Phillips
  8. Midnight in Peckham – Chaos in the CBD
  9. NMBSucks – San Soda
  10. Fashion – David Bowie
  11. Affection – Lisa Stansfield
  12. Fastlove – George Michael
  13. This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) – Talking Heads
  14. Samba Love – Kaskade
  15. Distant Love – Ian Pooley f/ Jade and Danielle
  16. River Song (Grant Rivers Remix) – Bebel Gilberto
  17. F for You – Disclosure f/ Mary J. Blige
  18. Call on Me – Eric Prydz
  19. Inspector Norse – Todd Terje
