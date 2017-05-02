The Doo-Wop Wedding Cocktail Hour Playlist

Doo-wop is a genre of music that was developed in African-Americans communities of New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, Baltimore, Newark, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Detroit, Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles in the 1940s, achieving mainstream popularity in the 1950s and early 1960s. During the late 1950s many Italian-American groups contributed a significant part in the doo-wop scene.  Built upon vocal harmony, doo-wop was one of the most mainstream, pop-oriented R&B styles of the time.  The term “doo-wop” was believed to be coined in 1961 by radio disc jockey Gus Gossert.

Mike Bacon, aka DJ Iron Mike, has compiled the following doo-wop wedding cocktail hour playlist (the 80th in our wedding cocktail hour series!).  Given the shorter song durations of the day (2 minutes or so), 25 songs were required to fill out the hour.  Enjoy the music immediately below Mike’s playlist on the embedded Spotify player.

Ambient DJ continues its tradition of selecting a signature drink for each wedding cocktail hour playlist. We’ve selected the gin-based Tom Collins, a popular cocktail of the 1950s.  Learn how to mix one by clicking here.

The Doo-Wop Wedding Cocktail Hour Playlist – Compiled by DJ Iron Mike

  1. Come Go With Me – The Del-Vikings
  2. A Teenager in Love – Dion & The Belmonts
  3. Tonight I Fell in Love – The Tokens
  4. Duke of Earl – Gene Chandler
  5. Stay – Maurice Williams & The Zodiacs
  6. Shimmy, Shimmy, Ko-Ko-Bop – Little Anthony & The Imperials
  7. (Just Like) Romeo and Juliet – The Reflections
  8. Why Do Fools Fall in Love? – Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers
  9. Speedoo – The Cadillacs
  10. I Only Have Eyes for You – The Flamingoes
  11. You Belong to Me – The Duprees
  12. Life is But a Dream – The Harptones
  13. My Special Angel – Johnny Maestro & The Crests
  14. Venus – Frankie Avalon
  15. Little Darlin – The Diamonds
  16. The Great Pretender – The Platters
  17. Dedicated to the One I Love – The Shirelles
  18. Sh-Boom – The Chords
  19. Remember Then – The Earls
  20. Maybe – The Chantels
  21. In the Still of the Night – The Five Satins
  22. Earth Angel – The Penguins
  23. Moonlight Cocktails – The Rivieras
  24. When We Get Married – The Dreamlovers
  25. There’s a Moon Out Tonight – The Capris
  26. Daddy’s Home – Shep & The Limelights
