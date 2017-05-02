Doo-wop is a genre of music that was developed in African-Americans communities of New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, Baltimore, Newark, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Detroit, Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles in the 1940s, achieving mainstream popularity in the 1950s and early 1960s. During the late 1950s many Italian-American groups contributed a significant part in the doo-wop scene. Built upon vocal harmony, doo-wop was one of the most mainstream, pop-oriented R&B styles of the time. The term “doo-wop” was believed to be coined in 1961 by radio disc jockey Gus Gossert.

Mike Bacon, aka DJ Iron Mike, has compiled the following doo-wop wedding cocktail hour playlist (the 80th in our wedding cocktail hour series!). Given the shorter song durations of the day (2 minutes or so), 25 songs were required to fill out the hour. Enjoy the music immediately below Mike’s playlist on the embedded Spotify player.

Ambient DJ continues its tradition of selecting a signature drink for each wedding cocktail hour playlist. We’ve selected the gin-based Tom Collins, a popular cocktail of the 1950s. Learn how to mix one by clicking here. The Doo-Wop Wedding Cocktail Hour Playlist – Compiled by DJ Iron Mike Come Go With Me – The Del-Vikings A Teenager in Love – Dion & The Belmonts Tonight I Fell in Love – The Tokens Duke of Earl – Gene Chandler Stay – Maurice Williams & The Zodiacs Shimmy, Shimmy, Ko-Ko-Bop – Little Anthony & The Imperials (Just Like) Romeo and Juliet – The Reflections Why Do Fools Fall in Love? – Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers Speedoo – The Cadillacs I Only Have Eyes for You – The Flamingoes You Belong to Me – The Duprees Life is But a Dream – The Harptones My Special Angel – Johnny Maestro & The Crests Venus – Frankie Avalon Little Darlin – The Diamonds The Great Pretender – The Platters Dedicated to the One I Love – The Shirelles Sh-Boom – The Chords Remember Then – The Earls Maybe – The Chantels In the Still of the Night – The Five Satins Earth Angel – The Penguins Moonlight Cocktails – The Rivieras When We Get Married – The Dreamlovers There’s a Moon Out Tonight – The Capris Daddy’s Home – Shep & The Limelights

print

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

Twitter

Facebook

