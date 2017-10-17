The Curse of Knowledge: How Effectively Are You Communicating?

I’ve been doing some work to my company’s website recently and I noticed a few places that needed some more detail and explanation. You know, information that I assumed a potential client would know, but didn’t include. Although seemingly obvious, it hit me. Because I eat, sleep, breathe our business and all of the details, I had failed to include certain information that a potential client needed to know. I realized that this was most likely a common problem, but I had no idea that this was a “thing”.

It wasn’t until I was reading Alan Berg’s “Shut Up and Sell More” that I realized I was stricken with the “Curse of Knowledge”. According to Wikipedia, “The curse of knowledge is a cognitive bias that occurs when an individual, communicating with other individuals, unknowingly assumes that the others have the background to understand.” So not only do I know the information extremely well, but I also had been approaching certain areas of communication as if the client was a wedding pro. In most cases, I work with brides and grooms planning their first wedding, not their tenth.

I realized through this “Eureka” moment that I needed to re-visit my website and marketing verbiage. I had to view these changes through a fresh set of eyes, much like a newly engaged person would look at it. I also had some friends that fit our demo take a look and offer feedback. It is critical to include relevant details for someone planning their first event, not to mention, their own wedding. Include information that give the gist of your services and you’ll also want to address any potential stressors a first time planner may have. A person is much more likely to book your services if you are the safest and least risky option. All that said, don’t get trapped in providing too many details and minutiae, as a potential client might become overwhelmed with too much info and move along to the next, easier choice.

Everyone’s Curse of Knowledge might be in different areas, but realizing and identifying where our communicative weaknesses lie is key. Clear, effective communication is the key to successful business and booking more events.

Justin Reid ( 8 Posts Justin Reid has always had a huge love of music. At nineteen years old, the passion for music was met with the opportunity to get into the mobile DJ business. Fourteen years later, Justin has performed countless events at private events and nightclubs in and around Greenville, SC. As the owner of Uptown Entertainment, he specializes in creating fun and unique events, with a concentration in weddings. With a B.A. in Graphic Design and his experience in the world of private entertainment, Justin has an affinity for branding and marketing for small business, especially event and wedding-related businesses.