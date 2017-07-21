The Chainsmokers Principle and Building Your Craft

I stand there with my DJ controller in front of me. The buttons flash an array of colors all pulsating as if they are breathing in and out. A small wave of nervous energy comes over me. Today is “Make A Mix” day. “Make A Mix” day is a holiday I celebrate once a month. The day consists of making a DJ mix and posting it to Mixcloud. Like any one showcasing their work, I want the mix to be the best one yet. However I do understand that perfectionism and procrastination go hand in hand so I take a deep breath and hit record.

This past March at Mobile Beat Las Vegas 2017, we had the honor to hear legendary trance DJ Paul Oakenfold perform and speak. The details escape me but while being interviewed he began talking about the success of the DJ duo known as The Chainsmokers. He explained that a reason they have become so popular is their ability to stay “top of mind” for a lot of listeners. They release a new song almost every month and because of that, they have dominated the EDM/Pop world for a year.

With this knowledge I would like to introduce The Chainsmokers Principle. A principle that not only allows you to work on your craft but to be top of mind for any prospective customer.

The Chainsmokers Principle is to simply have a set schedule for creating and implementing something new. This could be done with DJ mixes, light shows, or even sales pitches. The two main criteria are the work has to be something new and it has to be delivered with a deadline.

Now some of you may be feeling the pressure to consistently create and release projects. A way to relieve thus said pressure is to remove the need for the work to be amazing. Not every song by an artist will be a chart topper but the more the artist practices and works on their craft, the more likely it is that they will make a chart topping hit song.

Not only does this principle allow you to practice your craft, it creates a routine of expectation in your customers and audience. I am slightly embarrassed but proud to say that I spend about 70% of my time on Youtube. Every Thursday I leap out of my bed with excitement because I know that today is the day when my favorite Youtube channel releases a new video. This expectation not only builds excitement but also builds loyalty since this Youtube channel sticks to their word and delivers a new episode every Thursday.

So build “Something Just Like This” and understand it may not always smell like “Roses”. Sometimes you may feel like “Setting Fires” but please “Don’t Let Me Down”. After all that work, you and your audience will become “Closer”

Jeff Heidelberg ( 4 Posts Jeff Heidelberg currently lives in his hometown of Cincinnati, OH. From an early age, he enjoyed entertaining his family members with jokes, dance moves and whatever he thought was funny. This passion for entertainment carried on as he began working as a costumed character at Kings Island, an amusement park located north of Cincinnati. His love for DJing began after buying a Numark Mixtrack off of his friend in college. Mesmerized by the plethora of special effects and “scratching” aka Jeff moving his hand furiously on a live deck he began playing at local parties and charity events. Jeff is currently a Sales Rep, DJ and Master of Ceremonies for Party Pleasers Services in Cincinnati, OH.