The Boy Bands Wedding Cocktail Hour (Volume 1)

Technically “boy bands” go back to the 1950s and 1960s with acts like The Beatles, Monkees, Osmonds and Jackson Five. However, in this blog installment, master music mixologist DJ Iron Mike selects boy bands from the 1980s through the present crop. Sample artists include the Backstreet Boys, ‘NSync, New Kids on the Block, Color Me Badd, Boyz II Men, 98 Degrees, the Jonas Brothers, One Direction – and more!
Boys bands – typically manufactured by promoters to target the masses with handsome young men, pleasing harmonies, fancy dance moves and catchy pop hooks can be particularly nostalgic to brides who enjoyed these acts during their formative years. So why not take a walk down memory lane with this Boy Bands playlist at your wedding?
Boy bands typically offer bubble gum pop music. Accordingly, for a signature drink we selected a “Bubble Martini” made with Three Olives “Bubble” vodka. Learn how to mix one by clicking here.
Listen to Iron Mike’s Boy Bands cocktail hour on our Spotify channel by clicking here.
The Boy Bands Wedding Cocktail Hour Playlist (Volume 1) – Compiled by DJ Iron Mike
Candy Girl – New Edition
Step by Step – New Kids on The Block
All 4 Love – Color Me Badd
Faded – Soul Decision
When The Lights Go Out – 5ive
I Can Love You Like That – All-4-One
I Want It That Way – Backstreet Boys
Girlfriend (remix) N’Sync f/ Nelly
Thank You – Boyz II Men
Burnin’ Up – Jonas Brothers
Back Here – BB Mak
Back for Good – Take That
Say It – Voices of Theory
I Do (Cherish You) – 98 Degrees
Baby I’m Yours – Shai
Anything – 3T
Boyfriend – Big Time Rush
Classic – MKTO
MmmBop – Hanson
Candy Rain – Soul 4 Real
Alayna – LFO f/ De La Soul
Glad You Came – The Wanted
Best Song Ever – One Direction
Filed Under: Music
0 Comments
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment