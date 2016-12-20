The Boy Bands Wedding Cocktail Hour (Volume 1)

Technically “boy bands” go back to the 1950s and 1960s with acts like The Beatles, Monkees, Osmonds and Jackson Five. However, in this blog installment, master music mixologist DJ Iron Mike selects boy bands from the 1980s through the present crop. Sample artists include the Backstreet Boys, ‘NSync, New Kids on the Block, Color Me Badd, Boyz II Men, 98 Degrees, the Jonas Brothers, One Direction – and more!

Boys bands – typically manufactured by promoters to target the masses with handsome young men, pleasing harmonies, fancy dance moves and catchy pop hooks can be particularly nostalgic to brides who enjoyed these acts during their formative years. So why not take a walk down memory lane with this Boy Bands playlist at your wedding?

Boy bands typically offer bubble gum pop music. Accordingly, for a signature drink we selected a “Bubble Martini” made with Three Olives “Bubble” vodka. Learn how to mix one by clicking here.

Listen to Iron Mike’s Boy Bands cocktail hour on our Spotify channel by clicking here.

The Boy Bands Wedding Cocktail Hour Playlist (Volume 1) – Compiled by DJ Iron Mike

Candy Girl – New Edition

Step by Step – New Kids on The Block

All 4 Love – Color Me Badd

Faded – Soul Decision

When The Lights Go Out – 5ive

I Can Love You Like That – All-4-One

I Want It That Way – Backstreet Boys

Girlfriend (remix) N’Sync f/ Nelly

Thank You – Boyz II Men

Burnin’ Up – Jonas Brothers

Back Here – BB Mak

Back for Good – Take That

Say It – Voices of Theory

I Do (Cherish You) – 98 Degrees

Baby I’m Yours – Shai

Anything – 3T

Boyfriend – Big Time Rush

Classic – MKTO

MmmBop – Hanson

Candy Rain – Soul 4 Real

Alayna – LFO f/ De La Soul

Glad You Came – The Wanted

Best Song Ever – One Direction

print

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

Twitter

Facebook

