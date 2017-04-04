The Biggest Lesson I Learned While Cruising

In 1995, I had a job opportunity to work for Carnival Cruise Lines on board ship. It was a huge risk for a kid who grew up in a log cabin in a town of 450 people. In a matter of two days, I got on my first plane, traversed my first airport, stayed in my first hotel by myself and boarded my first cruise ship by myself. I had only worked in radio and had very little experience at that time performing in front of crowds. However, my tenure at Carnival Cruise Lines helped shape the DJ I am today. I share my biggest challenge with you now.

My social host on board ship was a man named Troy Linton. Troy saw me come on board with just a VCR, the MTV Party To Go CDs and clothes. He saw me DJ in the disco on board and immediately issued a challenge that would completely change the trajectory of my career as a DJ. It went something like this “Wait….you’re a DJ and you can’t mix?!”

This sounded like a challenge to me. I immediately started learning. I had heard of “BPMs” yet my tools were primitive. I only had one side of a Denon 2000F that worked, 1 Technics 1200 that worked and a Carver tape deck. My first mix was Ini Kamoze’s “Here Comes The Hotstepper” into Montel Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It”. I taught myself and grew my skills. I’d like to thank Troy Linton for challenging me to grow in my skill sets.

Who do you owe a thank you to? Who has challenged you to grow beyond your current (at the time) capabilities. Post on Facebook with the hashtag #MBChallenge and I will draw one lucky winner to receive a copy of the new revised and expanded version of the book “Sales 4 Event Pros”.

