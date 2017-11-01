The Benefits of a DJ “Practice Area”

DJing, like any skill, requires consistent practice. While we may be able to easily retain our ability to beat mix between two songs of the same tempo without much effort, being able to craft creative, unique, and exciting music sets is something we should be constantly working on. And let’s face it, whipping out our mixers or controllers away from the pressure of a live audience allows our creative juices to flow more freely and gives us the opportunity to try out novel mixes, combinations, and transitions. But sometimes the hassle of preparing all of our gear for a practice session can dissuade us from forming a stable routine.

Before I created a “practice area” for myself, I would have to take my speakers (usually my main DJ pair) and carry them to whichever part of the house I planned to practice in, wire them up, find a power strip (because I’d already filled up every outlet) to power them, set up a table for my mixer, and on and on (invariably the thought would cause me to give up before I even began). Then there was the hassle of tearing everything down after I’d finished.

I solved this issue for myself by creating a defined area to practice in. This area, which takes up only 4 feet by 2 feet, is always set up and ready to go whenever mixing inspiration strikes or I have the itch to jam out. It’s built around a DIY Ikea DJ booth that was simple to construct and relatively cheap (sub $100). There are plenty of tutorials online, so find one that fits your needs and space. I use the area beneath my controller to store spare cables, marketing materials, and plenty of other business related objects. I bought a second, less-expensive controller to keep plugged in and ready to go at all times; I chose the Pioneer DDJ-SB because it mimics my larger DDJ-SX well. Finally, I topped it off with a pair of quality studio monitors in a sleek white finish and added some lighting under the shelf for a little extra bling.

For me, setting up a DJ practice area has increased the frequency that I spend practicing my mixing and simply enjoying the fun aspect of being a DJ.

Do you have a DJ practice area? Share your pictures and let me know in the comments!

Jordan Nelson ( 22 Posts Jordan Nelson is the owner of SLC Mobile DJ in Salt Lake City, UT. A native of the tiny southern Utah town of St. George, Jordan began his mobile DJ journey as a junior in high school. After traveling to Salt Lake to attend the University of Utah, Jordan completely revamped his business and invested heavily in sales and master of ceremonies training, turning his $400/event company into a $1,500/event company in under a year at 22 years old. Jordan developed a strong passion for lighting and lighting programming during his early DJ years and has written 2 books for mobile DJs on the subjects. When he is not spending his weekends at weddings and events, you can find him at the local gun range or hiking with his beautiful wife.