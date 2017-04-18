The 80s Power Ballad Wedding Cocktail Hour – Compiled by DJ Gregg Ambient

In this 86th installment of the wedding cocktail hour series, we’ve set our sights on the power ballads of the 80s. Think big hair with lots of hairspray, big drum kits, big vocal buildups and high drama! Representative bands include Journey, Motley Crue, Poison, Firehouse, Whitesnake, KISS, Foreigner, Bon Jovi and Van Halen. Besides cocktail hour, any of these tracks would represent an interesting surprise for dinner music or a slow dance.

Our selections span from 1978 to 1990, with most tracks being released in the mid-1980s. Take a trip down memory lane by viewing any of these songs’ music videos on YouTube.

For an accompanying signature drink, we’ve selected a popular beverage of the Eighties – a Bartyles & James Wine Cooler.

Lights – Journey

More Than Words – Extreme

Home Sweet Home – Motley Crue

Every Rose Has Its Thorn – Poison

Love of a Lifetime – Firehouse

When I See You Smile – Bad English

Is This Love – Whitesnake

Reason to Live – KISS

I Want to Know What Love Is – Foreigner

Never Say Goodbye – Bon Jovi

Glory of Love – Peter Cetera

Can’t Fight This Feeling – REO Speedwagon

Sister Christian – Night Ranger

Alone – Heart

Babe (I Love You) – Styx

Open Arms – Journey

Dreams – Van Halen

print

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

Twitter

Facebook

