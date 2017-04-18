The 80s Power Ballad Wedding Cocktail Hour – Compiled by DJ Gregg Ambient

In this 86th installment of the wedding cocktail hour series, we’ve set our sights on the power ballads of the 80s. Think big hair with lots of hairspray, big drum kits, big vocal buildups and high drama! Representative bands include Journey, Motley Crue, Poison, Firehouse, Whitesnake, KISS, Foreigner, Bon Jovi and Van Halen. Besides cocktail hour, any of these tracks would represent an interesting surprise for dinner music or a slow dance.
Our selections span from 1978 to 1990, with most tracks being released in the mid-1980s. Take a trip down memory lane by viewing any of these songs’ music videos on YouTube.
For an accompanying signature drink, we’ve selected a popular beverage of the Eighties – a Bartyles & James Wine Cooler.
Lights – Journey
More Than Words – Extreme
Home Sweet Home – Motley Crue
Every Rose Has Its Thorn – Poison
Love of a Lifetime – Firehouse
When I See You Smile – Bad English
Is This Love – Whitesnake
Reason to Live – KISS
I Want to Know What Love Is – Foreigner
Never Say Goodbye – Bon Jovi
Glory of Love – Peter Cetera
Can’t Fight This Feeling – REO Speedwagon
Sister Christian – Night Ranger
Alone – Heart
Babe (I Love You) – Styx
Open Arms – Journey
Dreams – Van Halen
