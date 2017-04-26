The 7 Steps To Successfully Booking Brides At A Wedding Fair
Many wedding suppliers say to me “Terry, I’m giving up on wedding fairs because they just don’t work!”
But wedding fairs do work… when approached strategically. If you struggle with wedding fairs these 7 steps will help.
1. Apply the 10 Minute Funnel
Condense conversations with brides to 10 minutes.
Why?
Think of your fair as a conveyor belt of potential new business; every minute you spend engaged in conversation with a bride, is a minute saying goodbye to other brides walking by, because as they pass, they do so having been denied the opportunity of discovering your brilliant wedding experience.
So what should you aim to achieve in around 10 minutes at your fair?
2. Draw brides in
Begin with a Pattern Interrupter. A banner, video etc to to arouse brides curiosity and make her think ‘Wow! I have got to enquire here.’
Focus on the unique benefits you offer, avoid talking about your features. Amplify your most desirable USPs in a way that beautifully solves her problem and elevates you above the noise of your competitors.
3. Availability
The saying ‘Time is money’ is acutely true at wedding fairs.
From the moment it opens until closure, a steady stream of potential bridal bookings will flow towards you. Maximise this by discovering her wedding date asap, to quickly check your availability.
In my early years I’d make the schoolboy error of ploughing headlong into my elevator pitch, only to discover at the end of my flow, I was already booked. What a dual waste of time for the bride and I. But there was an even greater waste; I’d missed the opportunity to market to the other brides passing by, whose date I may of had free.
4. Passion breeds enthusiasm
Show passion for your craft. Be warm, friendly and appealing when you engage.
Brides and grooms buy from experts they know, like and trust. Build rapport because it powerfully influences buying decisions.
5. Generate the ‘Expert Glow’
No bride plans a wedding thinking ‘I want an OK supplier’, she wants the best, so ensure your expert glow shines. Unveil the proven wow factor results you can deliver and find ways to establish yourself as a key authority in your niche. You’ll discover it eases brides further down your funnel and closer to selecting you.
6. Collect data
If you work the stand alone, set a target to collect around 30 hot leads for follow-up, and up to multiples of 30 for each team member attending the fair with you. Not collecting data from brides who loved you at the fair is akin to leaving money on the table.
7. Rinse & repeat
If you get from 1 – 6 successfully, put your couple back on the wedding fair conveyor belt and do it all over again.
About Terry Lewis.
I help wedding suppliers fill their calendars at the fees they are worth using proven funnels. I am also:
- Author of the popular book ’12 Habits of Successfully Booked Up Wedding Suppliers’. Available on Amazon
- A 6x Wedding Award, including Best Wedding DJ in England
- Judge for The Wedding Industry Awards
- Mentor & Coach
- Speaker
To learn more about how I can help you grow your business, please sign up up for my free newsletter here.
