

The 7 Steps To Successfully Booking Brides At A Wedding Fair

Many wedding suppliers say to me “Terry, I’m giving up on wedding fairs because they just don’t work!”

But wedding fairs do work… when approached strategically. If you struggle with wedding fairs these 7 steps will help.

1. Apply the 10 Minute Funnel

Condense conversations with brides to 10 minutes.

Why?

Think of your fair as a conveyor belt of potential new business; every minute you spend engaged in conversation with a bride, is a minute saying goodbye to other brides walking by, because as they pass, they do so having been denied the opportunity of discovering your brilliant wedding experience.

So what should you aim to achieve in around 10 minutes at your fair?

2. Draw brides in

Begin with a Pattern Interrupter. A banner, video etc to to arouse brides curiosity and make her think ‘Wow! I have got to enquire here.’

Focus on the unique benefits you offer, avoid talking about your features. Amplify your most desirable USPs in a way that beautifully solves her problem and elevates you above the noise of your competitors.

3. Availability

The saying ‘Time is money’ is acutely true at wedding fairs.

From the moment it opens until closure, a steady stream of potential bridal bookings will flow towards you. Maximise this by discovering her wedding date asap, to quickly check your availability.

In my early years I’d make the schoolboy error of ploughing headlong into my elevator pitch, only to discover at the end of my flow, I was already booked. What a dual waste of time for the bride and I. But there was an even greater waste; I’d missed the opportunity to market to the other brides passing by, whose date I may of had free.

4. Passion breeds enthusiasm

Show passion for your craft. Be warm, friendly and appealing when you engage.

Brides and grooms buy from experts they know, like and trust. Build rapport because it powerfully influences buying decisions.

5. Generate the ‘Expert Glow’

No bride plans a wedding thinking ‘I want an OK supplier’, she wants the best, so ensure your expert glow shines. Unveil the proven wow factor results you can deliver and find ways to establish yourself as a key authority in your niche. You’ll discover it eases brides further down your funnel and closer to selecting you.

6. Collect data

If you work the stand alone, set a target to collect around 30 hot leads for follow-up, and up to multiples of 30 for each team member attending the fair with you. Not collecting data from brides who loved you at the fair is akin to leaving money on the table.

7. Rinse & repeat

If you get from 1 – 6 successfully, put your couple back on the wedding fair conveyor belt and do it all over again.

About Terry Lewis.

I help wedding suppliers fill their calendars at the fees they are worth using proven funnels. I am also:

Author of the popular book ’12 Habits of Successfully Booked Up Wedding Suppliers’. Available on Amazon

A 6x Wedding Award, including Best Wedding DJ in England

Judge for The Wedding Industry Awards

Mentor & Coach

Speaker

To learn more about how I can help you grow your business, please sign up up for my free newsletter here.

print

Terry Lewis ( 3 Posts Terry Lewis Biography 2009 I started my professional wedding DJ career. 2011 – 2014 I won 6 Best Wedding DJ Awards, including Best Wedding DJ in England. During this period I also became a preferred supplier at more than 50 venues from Mayfair in London to the suburbs. And had the honour of performing at international weddings. 2015 – Date I sit as a judge for the Wedding Industry Awards (the largest and most respected in the UK), and as a condition of accepting the role, I am no longer permitted to compete. 2015 I began my keynote speaking career at BPM Birmingham run by Mark Walsh & Eddie Short. Since then I have given motivational and educational talks at DJ associations such as NADJ and for leading Wedding Industry Networking groups. 2015 To facilitate my role as a mentor and coach, I launched a new company called Wedding Marketing Mastery, and created a world class 1-1 training program. It’s built from the ground up and designed to oversubscribe a wedding suppliers business at above average fees. 2016 I published my 1st book ’12 Habits of Successfully Booked Up Wedding Suppliers’ – Available on Amazon and read from London to Sydney. About my training I realised that to get above average results in the DJ and wedding industry, you need to help those you serve, get what they want to get. If you can do this in a remarkable way you will succeed in any endeavour. About me I am a father to four children and 2 step children. I am in love with my wonderful partner Julie whose support I could not do without. We love travel, entertainment and fine wines! I am also the co-founder of The GAAP Orphanage Foundation, our work helps orphans and abandoned children in Africa.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

Twitter

Facebook

