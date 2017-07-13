The 4 P’s (part 2 of 2)

Last week we covered:

1. Positioning

2. Packaging

This week we conclude with:

3. Promoting

4. Partnering

Promoting

The phrase ‘best-kept secret’ is not something you want linked to your wedding experience at all; rather you need to amplify your message to be heard above the noise made by everyone else clamouring for brides in your crowded market.

I’ve used the heading ‘Promoting’ purely for alliteration purposes though. Promotion is a one-off marketing effort run for a limited period, but it is not the strategy I want you to adopt. Instead, you need to engage in ‘Campaigning’. A sustained series of long-term marketing messages designed to engage and resonate with your avatar with intent to educate, influence and persuade your prospect to take the next step towards booking you. And here’s the takeaway, you never, ever stop campaigning.

Partnering

Luxury wedding venues, wedding suppliers and people who have experienced your creativity can spread your message far wider than you ever can because there is a finite limit to the audience you can reach.

The more partners you have promoting your wedding business, the larger your circle of influence expands.

Once you’ve mastered your craft and built a raving fan base for your wedding DJ experience, others in your industry will notice you and will want to partner with you in ways that will help them and help you, thus creating a win-win cycle.

Here’s the thing, venues need DJ’s to add spokes to their wedding wheel for it to spin smoothly. Let me give you an example: Gaynes Park is a premier wedding venue in Essex, UK and it attracts couple’s wanting a luxurious barn to stage their big day. Couples’ hiring Gaynes Park match my avatar, and I am both humbled and thrilled to be listed as one of Gaynes Park’s expert wedding suppliers. At the time of writing, Gaynes Park has received more than 200 enquiries for next year’s wedding season, and as a preferred wedding supplier, all of their brides still looking for the services I offer will at some point be funnelled to me, simply because I am on their preferred list.

Of course, brides have free will and don’t have to book me, but the point is I am in an excellent position to win those I still have availability on, simply by being included on the preferred supplier’s list.

The Juice is my campaigning is being done for me by this fantastic award winning venue. That’s potentially more than 200 avatars poured into my marketing pipeline by someone else, while I am doing something else. And this can happen for you.

It took me years of perseverance to get into this venue, it did not just land in my lap but my intent and determination to over-deliver every time I worked a wedding there paid off.

Can you see how strategic partnering can lucratively help you attract and book high paying ideal clients to your wedding business?

The 4 P’s, combined with the talent to deliver a stellar service can set you up to thrive.

About Terry Lewis.

Author of the popular book ’12 Habits of Successfully Booked Up Wedding Suppliers’. Available on Amazon

A 6x Wedding Award Winner, including Best Wedding DJ in England

Judge for The Wedding Industry Awards

Mentor & Coach

Speaker

To learn more about how I can help you grow your business, please sign up up for my free newsletter here.

About Terry Lewis.

Author of the popular book ’12 Habits of Successfully Booked Up Wedding Suppliers’. Available on Amazon

A 6x Wedding Award Winner, including Best Wedding DJ in England

Judge for The Wedding Industry Awards

Mentor & Coach

Speaker

To learn more about how I can help you grow your business, please sign up up for my free newsletter here.

Terry Lewis ( 10 Posts Terry Lewis Biography 2009 I started my professional wedding DJ career. 2011 – 2014 I won 6 Best Wedding DJ Awards, including Best Wedding DJ in England. During this period I also became a preferred supplier at more than 50 venues from Mayfair in London to the suburbs. And had the honour of performing at international weddings. 2015 – Date I sit as a judge for the Wedding Industry Awards (the largest and most respected in the UK), and as a condition of accepting the role, I am no longer permitted to compete. 2015 I began my keynote speaking career at BPM Birmingham run by Mark Walsh & Eddie Short. Since then I have given motivational and educational talks at DJ associations such as NADJ and for leading Wedding Industry Networking groups. 2015 To facilitate my role as a mentor and coach, I launched a new company called Wedding Marketing Mastery, and created a world class 1-1 training program. It’s built from the ground up and designed to oversubscribe a wedding suppliers business at above average fees. 2016 I published my 1st book ’12 Habits of Successfully Booked Up Wedding Suppliers’ – Available on Amazon and read from London to Sydney. About my training I realised that to get above average results in the DJ and wedding industry, you need to help those you serve, get what they want to get. If you can do this in a remarkable way you will succeed in any endeavour. About me I am a father to four children and 2 step children. I am in love with my wonderful partner Julie whose support I could not do without. We love travel, entertainment and fine wines! I am also the co-founder of The GAAP Orphanage Foundation, our work helps orphans and abandoned children in Africa.