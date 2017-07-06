The 4 P’s (part 1 of 2)

Each of my P’s that follows has the power to drive more enquiries to your wedding business. Today I’m giving you an overview of 1. and 2., next week we will look at 3. and 4.

1. Position

2. Package

3. Promote, and

4. Partner your wedding DJ business, correctly

Positioning

Make it one of your career goals to go out there and own

your niche. Boldly become the number 1 go-to person in your arena. Don’t shy away from a desire to dominate your ground, make sure it’s you who wins. Step up to the challenge and claim your place as the leader in your industry. Someone has to be number 1 right?

What if my competitors think I’m rising above my station?

I know of some wedding professionals who do not want to shine a light on all their talents for fear of what others in their line of business think. To this I remind you, you have to think like a bride, and a bride is thinking she wants the best, not second or third best, The Best. And you have to be what she wants if you want her to book you. I

Let me put it another way, have you ever heard a bride say she wants an average or ordinary wedding DJ? As long as you are truthful, never dumb down your talents and achievements for fear of what others might think; because if you don’t promote the greatest aspects of your attraction, who will? Certainly not the competitors you fear upsetting.

Your marketing outlets are where you must shine the brightest, so promote your truth to get booked.

Packaging

Is your on and offline marketing talking directly to your avatar? Is it aligned in tandem with the reliable quality your ideal bride is seeking? Is your higher paying wedding experience congruently reflected through all your branding, or is there a disconnect between how you market and the brilliance you deliver?

In last month’s blog I taught you how to deal with ‘Website Rejection’, but if you know your offline marketing material is currently doing you a huge disservice and does not accurately reflect your brand and the high service level you provide, you need to initiate a re-branding. Because no bride plans her wedding thinking she wants an OK day – she want’s the best. So build your company up to the point of remarkable delivery then package it to brides appropriately.

Come back next week for an insight on Promoting and Partnering your wedding DJ business, correctly .

About Terry Lewis.

The author of the popular book ’12 Habits of Successfully Booked Up Wedding Suppliers’. Available on Amazon

A 6x Wedding Award Winner, including Best Wedding DJ in England

Judge for The Wedding Industry Awards

Mentor & Coach

Speaker

Terry Lewis ( 9 Posts Terry Lewis Biography 2009 I started my professional wedding DJ career. 2011 – 2014 I won 6 Best Wedding DJ Awards, including Best Wedding DJ in England. During this period I also became a preferred supplier at more than 50 venues from Mayfair in London to the suburbs. And had the honour of performing at international weddings. 2015 – Date I sit as a judge for the Wedding Industry Awards (the largest and most respected in the UK), and as a condition of accepting the role, I am no longer permitted to compete. 2015 I began my keynote speaking career at BPM Birmingham run by Mark Walsh & Eddie Short. Since then I have given motivational and educational talks at DJ associations such as NADJ and for leading Wedding Industry Networking groups. 2015 To facilitate my role as a mentor and coach, I launched a new company called Wedding Marketing Mastery, and created a world class 1-1 training program. It’s built from the ground up and designed to oversubscribe a wedding suppliers business at above average fees. 2016 I published my 1st book ’12 Habits of Successfully Booked Up Wedding Suppliers’ – Available on Amazon and read from London to Sydney. About my training I realised that to get above average results in the DJ and wedding industry, you need to help those you serve, get what they want to get. If you can do this in a remarkable way you will succeed in any endeavour. About me I am a father to four children and 2 step children. I am in love with my wonderful partner Julie whose support I could not do without. We love travel, entertainment and fine wines! I am also the co-founder of The GAAP Orphanage Foundation, our work helps orphans and abandoned children in Africa.