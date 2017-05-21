Before putting this 30 Day Twitter Challenge together, I went to The Knot’s DJ page for my locality and saw who had Twitter links on their profile. Of the less than half who did, I checked out their Twitter pages.

I mostly saw DJs who tweeted 10x a year, had not bothered to put up a cover image, and who just plain didn’t “get” Twitter (improperly formatted tweets, no followers, etc). Then I went to Twitter and searched “San Diego DJ.” My SEO-savvy, on-page-one-of-Google DJ friend Charlie Walkrich and I were the only direct results…that’s it—just two of us. None of the DJs I’d just seen on The Knot were anywhere to be found.

What Is The 30-Day Twitter Challenge?

The goal is to start using Twitter in an optimal manner, to make tweeting a part of your daily social media routine. (They say it takes 21 days with a new “habit” for it to really stick.) Why? Because Twitter is seriously neglected by our community, and yet it is the most powerful social media site behind Facebook and YouTube (#3 to Instagram’s #8 and Pinterest’s #5). What’s going to happen? I am going to tell you exactly what to do step-by-step—and your job is simply to commit to sticking with it for 30 days. You in?

Staci Nichols ( 13 Posts DJ Staci Nichols is based in San Diego. She specializes in spinning “country fusion,” Latin/Spanish, and mainstream music. Her wedding know-how has appeared in San Diego Style Weddings, Offbeat Bride, Wedding Planner Magazine, Gig Masters, Brides Without Borders, Book More Brides, and more. SanDiegoDJStaci.com. Instagram/Facebook/Pinterest/Twitter: SanDiegoDJStaci