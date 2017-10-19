Taking it Back to the “Old School,” With Old School Nation!

This week, I had the pleasure of interviewing fellow Austin entrepreneurs & friends, from Old School Nation. OSN offers great apparel and does event promotions, as well. Here’s a few words from the business owners, Kayla & her husband, Joseph.

I’ve had the pleasure of working with you guys on several occasions. We’ve done concerts and other events. You guys are a great team, with unique products that you can’t find anywhere else! I, personally, own many of your shirts! Tell us about Old School Nation. What do you do?

We are an online apparel store but offer Screen Printing and Promotional Services as well. This includes LIVE Screen Printing for local concerts or non-profit events.

How long have you been in business?

We’ve been in business for the last 13 years, but we have over 25 years of experience in the industry.

So how did OSN get started?

My husband has an extensive screen printing background from designing to knowledge in all types of specialty printing including water based, discharge, foil, 3-D, lenticular and all over printing. With my knowledge of sales, promotions, and networking, we decided to create an online apparel store from a fan (myself) for the fans and incorporated LIVE screen printing for many local events.

What makes OSN unique?

We don’t have a storefront, but our vending, social media presence, fans of our apparel and our LIVE Screen Printing Services have paved the way for our success.

Old School Nation is a very well know brand for unique clothing, including DJ T-shirts! I wear your shirts all the time, and always get asked: “where did you buy that shirt?” What do you attribute your success to?

Our commitment to vending, Joseph’s experience in the Industry, pushing ourselves to excel in this competitive market, our fans. There are so many factors including the most important our faith, family and friends who have been with us since day one!

What’s your favorite thing about what you do?

Meeting new people, networking, and paying it forward to our community.

When it comes to being an entrepreneur, it takes a lot of effort to succeed. What’s your advice to fellow entrepreneurs out there?

Put your faith in God and yourself, surround yourself with positive influences who can assist you with reaching your goals. There is going to be trial and error but don’t give up! There is so much to grow and learn from, whether your roles switch or fluctuate between teacher or student, never stop learning.

Where can people find your products?

Online, at Old School Nation or like us on Facebook, Old School Nation to see what local events we are hosting or are a part of. If your interested in LIVE Screen-Printing Services for your school, organization or event, email us at info@oldschoolnation.com

Old School Nation will be at the Mexican American Cultural Center, in Austin, Texas, this Saturday, October 21st, from 3-7 pm, for their Annual Dia De Los Muertos event providing LIVE Screen Printing Services!

Last but not least, be sure to check out their site and order DJ T-shirts and other apparel!

