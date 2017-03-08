Take a Trip Down Memory Lane with Pyle USA’s Bluetooth Vertical Turntable

NEW YORK – March 8, 2017– Pyle USA® unveils its latest in turntable innovation with the Bluetooth Vertical Turntable (PLTT21BT). The old school turntable combines the classical styling of the retro phonograph with today’s high quality manufacturing and wireless music streaming to easily play music from any Bluetooth enabled device.

The vintage design offers a nostalgic blast from the past. Housed in a handmade wooden stand, the Bluetooth Vertical Turntable is designed with durability and style in mind. The 3-speed turntable compatibility at 33, 45 and 78 RPM is paired with built-in stereo speakers to offer a comprehensive entertainment solution.

It not only plays users favorite vinyl records, but it can also connect to any PC directly via USB port, allowing for easy conversion of classic vinyl’s to MP3s. The Bluetooth Vertical Turntable comes with everything users need to get connected and edit their music collection. Combine the best of digital and analog technologies, and turn a bulky stack of vinyl records into a compact digital music library.

This unique turntable fills any room with incredible audio and provides home theater systems with a richer sound by being able to connect to an RCA line. This modern musical powerhouse arranged into an elegant vintage package takes care of all music needs at home.

The Bluetooth Vertical Turntable from Pyle USA is available for $119.99 at www.PyleUSA.com/.

About Pyle USA:

With more than 40 years’ experience in the manufacturing of high-quality audio products, Pyle has established itself as a premier source for car audio, home audio and professional audio and musical instruments. Product lines include Pyle Pro, Pyle Car and Pyle Home. The company has recently expanded into outdoor recreational gear with its Pyle Sports line. For more information, please visit www.PyleUSA.com.

print

Mobile Beat ( 1558 Posts This is the main account for Mobile Beat. Press releases and many other things get posted from here.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

Twitter

Facebook

