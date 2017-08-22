This past Super Bowl was probably the most improbable and best comeback of all time in the NFL. Myself being a Patriots fan it was an amazing experience. Some have even called it the greatest Super Bowl of all time, which I don’t agree with frankly. The outcome of the game isn’t what is important however. It’s the message that is sent and lesson learned from the game. I’d like to share with you three lessons that I took away from that cold night in February.

TEAM. If you’ve followed my writings for a while you know that I’m a big fan of acronyms. ROAR is my formula for life success. Risk, Opportunity, Action, Reward. My book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros has received rave reviews and in the second edition we made the word “sales” an acronym for Search, Approach, Learn, Explain, Solve. The acronym for TEAM (which you may be familiary with) is Together Everyone Achieves More. This isn’t the time for selfish behavior. How does that apply to your business? Let’s explore that a little more.

My team here at Taylored Weddings knows that I will never ask them to do something that I wouldn’t do. I am not above clearing plates, breaking down tables, pouring champagne, or setting up a sand ceremony. Neither is my team. We are part of a team at each event we perform at. We want to be a resource to the bride and groom, the photographer, the venue. I’m proud to say that my team has even helped sew a bride’s dress at an event when it became unraveled, and fixed a cake on the fly. Our motto is this. Whatever it takes to make the event the most successful and memorable it can be. If someone else is having an issue, find a way you can help them.

Never Give Up. The Patriots didn’t give up when they were losing 28-3 in the 3 rd quarter and neither should you. We all have dark and gloomy times in our businesses. Sales slumps exist. Your best employee is going to betray you. The best advice I can give to you for when that happens is to take a step back and go and read your latest client reviews. These people BELIEVED in you. Believe THEM when they lavish praise on you and bring yourself back to the purpose of why you do what you do in the event space.

Never give up on the party as well. Sometimes that first set doesn’t go so good. Or you screw up a name. It happens. We’re all human. However, you need to think like NFL quarterbacks in that situation. Just because you threw a pick (er, played the wrong song) don’t dwell on it. Move on. Wipe it from your memory and be prepared to ROCK the next moment, transition, or song.

Finally, my favorite one of them all. My daughter was watching the game with me this year and during the game she asked me a question. She said “Dad, what are you most thankful for?” I thought for a moment and told her I was most thankful for one thing and that it was one word with two syllables. She looked up at me quizzically with her big brown eyes and said “Freedom?”, to which I replied “That’s a really good guess Kendall but that’s not what I was thinking about.”

I told her the word and what I was most thankful for was heartbeat. Your heartbeat is your purpose for living. Heartbeat ties into the above two lessons as well. As a TEAM, you should NEVER GIVE UP. Your HEART should BEAT as one. The reality at that point is that it’s no longer about YOUR single heartbeat. It’s about the heartbeats of everyone else around you coming together to create that moment for your two clients who have become one on their wedding day.

Next time you think “Oh…that’s not my job”, remember this: You are all on a team. Set aside your personal goals and function as one for the greater good of the event and your clients’ experience. There is no “I” in team, most of us have heard that before. The reality is if you throw the letter “I” in team it becomes “imbalanced”. It’s not about you. It’s about the heartbeat of those whom you serve. Together Everyone Achieves More.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Mitch Taylor ( 56 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.