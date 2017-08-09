Surround Yourself With Positive People

Last week, a friend turned me on to an article (read it here) that reaffirmed a long held belief I have carried for years. The article, in essence, explains that one of the most surefire ways to boost your happiness in life is to surround yourself with those people who share similar goals and interests as you and that add positively to your life. Those that you choose to socialize with actually come to have an impact on your engagement with your reality.

When I first started to grow my business, learning to interact with dozens of new people on a regular basis was a new idea to me. Being the one to take the initiative in meeting venue owners, other vendors, and especially new DJ peers was intimidating, but essential. Indeed, if you wish to thrive in the highly competitive entertainment market it’s absolutely necessary that you create and foster relationships with a whole variety of people from every walk of life. However, those that you choose to keep close to you on a daily and weekly basis should be chosen carefully.

There is no shortage of people in this world who thrive on sharing their woes, complaints, and mistakes with everyone around them, seeking to involve them in their dismay. You know them; the people constantly posting about their personal issues, sharing negative news stories, and arguing in Facebook comments. Then there are those that simply are complacent; they seem to tread water perpetually, never improving their situation in life or doing much in the way of refining themselves. Unfortunately, people from both of these categories are found abundantly not just in the world but throughout every industry, including our own. Frequently spending time with or speaking with these individuals can subliminally affect your motivation and drive to constantly better yourself, which can have negative implications to your business, your reputation, and your personal development.

Take a moment today to examine the interactions you have had with friends and acquaintances recently. Is there anyone that leaves you exhausted after speaking with them? Anyone whose actions put a sour taste in your mouth? Anyone who posts things that bring your mood down? While I don’t advocate burning any bridges or destroying any friendships, perhaps it’s time that you involve that person less in your personal sphere. Choose instead to seek out those people (and in our business, DJs) that share your common goals and that motivate you to be better. Look for friends who inspire you, support you, and desire for you to be happy. Unfollow or unfriend those who share posts that bring you down, frustrate you, or discourage you. Take a mentor out to lunch, hang out and mix with a fellow DJ, or send a thank you to a vendor your enjoyed working with. Actively search for successful people with whom you can swap ideas and stories. These are the people who will make your life easier, more stress free, and happier.

Jordan Nelson ( 10 Posts Jordan Nelson is the owner of SLC Mobile DJ in Salt Lake City, UT. A native of the tiny southern Utah town of St. George, Jordan began his mobile DJ journey as a junior in high school in a similar fashion to many other DJs, with a pair of cheap speakers, a dual CD mixer, and a few sound-activated lights. After traveling to Salt Lake to attend the University of Utah, Jordan completely revamped his business and invested heavily in sales and master of ceremonies training, turning his $400/event company into a $1,200/event company in under a year at 22 years old. Jordan is currently a pre-med student at the U while he continues to run his successful business delivering high-quality entertainment to couples, schools, and corporations along the Wasatch Front. He developed a strong passion for lighting and lighting programming during his early years and has written 2 books for mobile DJs on the subjects. When he is not spending his weekends at weddings and events, you can find him at the local gun range or hiking with his beautiful wife.