Sunlight: Party Killer or Money Maker

Ever dreaded the idea of a day party??? People draggin’ at that 12 noon Bar-Mitzvah; 1000 windows in the room, streaming in sunlight, and you’re working your butt off to get people up…Why? Sunlight.

Proven by science, people are less likely to dance or lose their inhibitions in the daytime, sometimes turning a party into a luncheon.

Mobile DJs want to CREATE A PARTY! Not have a bunch of people staring out a window at the duck filled pond. I’ve figured out the solution…and you can make money off of it.

If your clients DO pick a daytime venue with windows (especially for a Bar/Bat-Mitzvah) and they want a dance party but LOVE their outside view, you can do a few things do make everyone happy and your wallet a little thicker.

#1. Black out the windows. Lose the sunlight in the room. It will ALWAYS enhance your pre-existing dance floor lighting, and let people get down a little more to dance. Your clubby ADJ/Chauvet lights aren’t doing anything competing with the sun. Get that room nice n nighttime…and sell those black out curtains.

#2. Push for the Uplighting along with it. If you own your own LED Uplighting like I do, I always add it to my night parties. Why not sell those rented blackout curtains with a little markup and THEN get some money for changing the atmosphere by adding your Uplights to the bill. PROMISE–It will make the dancing better and the room more clubby.

#3. If the client freaks out at this notion and is in love with the outside, present the idea of “Hey look, enjoy the outside during your cocktail hour.” Let them know it’s great for the view and nice to look at but if they really want a dance party that you can transform their room from day into night…Light outside and a relaxing cocktails and then into the clubby vibe, darker room for party time.

Life a lot better when you get that awesome YELP on Monday saying, “I’m so glad I listened to my DJ, everyone said our party was the best!” A WIN-WIN.

