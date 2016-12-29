StompLight introduces StompLight DMX Pro for MOBILE DJs

HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA, December, 2016: StompLight announces the groundbreaking StompLight DMX Pro lighting effect pedal. The StompLight DMX Pro offers professional stage lighting with simple foot control in a single fully integrated lighting device. With a set up taking just seconds the StompLight DMX Pro lighting effect pedal is a great new solution for the Wedding DJ, musicians and lighting professionals seeking professional quality, fast set up and durability.

The StompLight DMX Pro can be powered for hours with an optional external StompLight Lithium Ion battery pack offering extraordinarily easy for set up and positioning anywhere.

The StompLight DMX Pro operates as a fully self-contained stage light or as a light/controller capable of cascading with the innovative StompLight Pal DMX slave light or other DMX lighting products.

The StompLight DMX Pro incorporates an integrated foot control system. No need for separate DMX controller, arcane back-of-fixture programming or easy misplaced Remote Control.

The StompLight DMX Pro is sound active housing an internal microphone and instrument input/output jacks, each channel with adjustable gain. An internal spectrum analyzer creates lighting tied to the ambient sound or audio input. Other lighting effects include a color organ, color wheel, and a strobe.

StompLight incorporates a collapsible CREE LED array with a diffuse light field lending itself to facade or under-table lighting. Traditional PAR lights are often too focused for these applications. The small foot sprint and the StompLight Lithium Ion battery pack make StompLight easy to move about, position and break down.

Michael Ahern, StompLight President offers, “The feedback from two consecutive NAMM shows, extensive product testing and the input from numerous industry professionals led us to where we are today. Ready to ship an improved and truly innovative product! “

DJ EDM Artist – Stagelight the party with StompLight from StompLight International LLC on Vimeo.

