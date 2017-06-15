Stepping Out of the Box

People ask me what I find most rewarding about the mobile DJ business. My answer is knowing that the client was completely satisfied. How does one accomplish this? In one way it seems obvious: Simply meet their expectations that you’ll be playing music to keep people on the dance floor.

However, the DJ, who often serves simultaneously as the master of ceremonies, may also be viewed by the client as the coordinator of the entire event. Thus, a client’s expectations of what the DJ will be doing often extend beyond his or her role as the entertainer, including situations that have nothing to do with music or entertainment. This is why the DJ must be willing and able to “step out of the box.”

