Staying On Top of Your Business After Transitioning to Full Time

Make sure your website is ALWAYS up to date! Keep your site updated with your recent work. Include photos, videos, anything that shows your crowd having a good time! You can even incorporate blogs, thus eventually leading to another stream of income from ads if you stick to it.

Keep your social media up to date! As I’ve mentioned in past blogs, social media is a free marketing tool that you should be utilizing. Try to post at least once a day, showing off your audience having a fun time at your event. This platform also gives you the opportunity to connect with other DJ’s, and maybe even collab!

Lastly, business cards! I can’t tell you how many times I’ve messed this one up. Always keep business cards with you, you never know who you might meet! Yes, people are still using business cards! Make yours fun and really show your personality. Your business card should be a conversation starter, and leave the person you’re connecting with the want to actually keep your card! (and hopefully use it later!)

These are just a few ways to keep your new full time status as a DJ. Remember, you can do MORE than just DJ gigs. Think outside of the box. Connect with people, be open to new experiences, and don’t be afraid to take risks.