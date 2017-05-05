Staying On Top of Your Business After Transitioning to Full Time

May 5, 2017 by Stephen J Clayton

Congratulations!

You just made the transition from part time DJ, to full time DJ! You have chosen to take on your business full throttle and invest in yourself. In this blog, we will discuss a few tips on how to make sure you’re able to keep your full time status. These are just a few key ways to stay on top of your business!

  1. Make sure your website is ALWAYS up to date! Keep your site updated with your recent work. Include photos, videos, anything that shows your crowd having a good time! You can even incorporate blogs, thus eventually leading to another stream of income from ads if you stick to it.
  2. Keep your social media up to date! As I’ve mentioned in past blogs, social media is a free marketing tool that you should be utilizing. Try to post at least once a day, showing off your audience having a fun time at your event. This platform also gives you the opportunity to connect with other DJ’s, and maybe even collab!
  3. Lastly, business cards! I can’t tell you how many times I’ve messed this one up. Always keep business cards with you, you never know who you might meet! Yes, people are still using business cards! Make yours fun and really show your personality. Your business card should be a conversation starter, and leave the person you’re connecting with the want to actually keep your card! (and hopefully use it later!)
    These are just a few ways to keep your new full time status as a DJ. Remember, you can do MORE than just DJ gigs. Think outside of the box. Connect with people, be open to new experiences, and don’t be afraid to take risks.
Steve Clayton has been working with event professionals for over 16 years teaching, mentoring and consulting with them to help them get more out of their event business. Originally beginning his event career as a mobile entertainer, DJ, and manager, Steve has transformed his business into a full service event management and production company. His companies specialize in full service production, technology, consulting, and talent buying. Over the past 13 years, Steve’s companies have worked with clients such as the Rose Bowl, USC Football, The Holiday Bowl, Time Warner Cable, Hyatt Hotels, Chalice Festival, High Times, and The Neighborhood Awards. Steve and his team have been blessed to work and handle major talent artists. Steve has worked or purchased talent from Lo Cash and Frakie Ballard to Comedians Steve Harvey, and Wayans Brothers. And rappers from Dougie Fresh, B.O.B and Robin Thicke to Lil Wayne, Wu Tang Clan and Machine Gun Kelly. Steve has owned companies manufacturing and selling lighting products to companies to writing and teaching classes for University of San Diego. Steve’s current companies include Soundskilz and The Event Inventor. Steve currently teaches event management, marketing and technology classes at UC Riverside.


