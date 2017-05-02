Mobile Beat is proud to present the first annual “State of the DJ Industry” survey results, with questions and data compiled, analyzed and scribed by marketing guru, in-house economics nerd, and Mobile Beat presenter, Matt Martindale.

What follows is just taste of the data that came from 1,291 completed surveys—a healthy sample size. IF you completed the full DJ survey and included your email address as requested, you will already be receiving via email, a free copy. If you didn’t do the survey but would also like to see the full 11-page report, simply log into your Mobile Beat account at www.mobilebeat.com. In the full report, you will: