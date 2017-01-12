Standalone Music Production Center goes back to the future to deliver the most powerful beat production machine to date

Cumberland, RI USA (January 9, 2017) — Akai Professional, a leading manufacturer of music equipment for performers and producers, today announced the newest addition to the iconic MPC line, the MPC X. In creating the X, Akai Professional has taken the lessons from every MPC that preceded it to engineer a production centerpiece truly fit to be the flagship Music Production Center of the future.

The new MPC X is a standalone MPC featuring a beautiful, full-color 10.1” multi-touch screen and 16 amazingly responsive, velocity- and pressure-sensitive RGB pads. Rounding out the controls are dedicated menu buttons, a large master encoder knob and 16 touch-sensitive 360o assignable pots (Q- Links) with OLED displays, perfect for precisely automating individual parameters and delivering expressively nuanced recordings.

Powering the mighty X is MPC 2.0TM, Akai Professional’s new update to the MPC software. Capable of running natively on the MPC X in standalone mode, MPC 2.0 can also be run from a Mac or PC with the X tethered to a computer. Among the new features added to 2.0 are: audio track recording, an improved time warp algorithm, enhanced Q-Link control, drag and drop audio/MIDI – all appearing on a new graphical interface.

Features