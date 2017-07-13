Sowing The Seeds Of Love

No…it’s not just a Tears For Fears track from the 80s…but the cutesy title I came up with for this article.

“If you want to grow a prize-winning pumpkin, you’ve got to plant a prize winning pumpkin seed.”

THANK YOU to Jason Spencer of Spencer Weddings for turning me on to this quote from a great book entitled “The Pumpkin Plan” by Mike Michalowicz. Jason is a polished speaker and I have had the pleasure of introducing my good friend. After a conference, Jason sent me a copy of the book along with a $10 Starbucks Gift Card (What are YOU doing to THANK your clients for booking you?)

In the book Mike Michalowicz covers simple strategies to help you grow the largest pumpkin…er I mean business and profits…in any field. Everyone has heard that the travel industry is on its last leg from a brick and mortar type business and as a former full time travel agent (and still VERY part time basis) I was blown away when the first industry he examined was travel. The second industry he examined was a florist in the wedding business. Needless to say, NOW I’m hooked.

What he explained on page 41 with the quote above “If you want to grow a prize-winning pumpkin, you’ve got to plant a prize winning pumpkin seed.” really hit home to me. You see in 2005 I was loving performing but the performance of being a mobile DJ had gotten old to me. I was tired of doing the same old, same old and it seemed as if every event blended into each other and honestly, I was getting bored. I began to think to myself “There’s gotta be something more!” I reached back to moments previously in my career that had inspired me to do great things and remembered the name “Mark Ferrell”. I decided to do a google search and see where Mark was these days and what he was up to. I stumbled upon Disc Jockey America.com in that search, found Mark and joined the site. DJA Radio was BIG at that time and that also became an inspiration for me to attend my first DJ conference since starting my own company. That first conference was run by the husband and wife team who founded this very paper you’re reading – John and Lori Young. I went to the Northern Disc Jockey Conference 2006 and became inspired once again by my peers and attended my first Breakfast With The Game Master there as well. Soon after I attended Mark Ferrell’s big pumpkin seed for his business “The Love Story Workshop”

That’s the point. In order to take action…you must be inspired. Something inside you must WANT to change. Then…you must seek out whatever it is you are looking for and a way to change it. For me, the seminal moment was realizing I was bored and the shift in mindset during these events and at The Love Story workshop.

Mark’s prize winning pumpkin seed for his business, his signature piece was “The Love Story”. With the technology available to us today there are COUNTLESS aspects of your business where YOU can create your own prize winning pumpkin seed…er “signature piece”. That piece is WHY people book you. It’s what separates YOU from everyone else. You NEED to develop it, water it, nurture it, REMOVE any weeds (bad seeds…pardon the pun) that are stunting its growth, and care for it until you explode your business with this one aspect that you do better than anyone else. Hopefully I’ve planted the seed now in your head of something you can do to help grow your business. The follow-through is up to you.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

