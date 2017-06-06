Social Network Marketing: Your Image

Social media, more specifically Facebook, can be the best thing and the worst that ever happened to the DJ industry depending on how you look at it. It’s given a platform for anyone to call themselves a business owner or professional over night. It’s also given us as wedding entertainers a very direct way to interact with our clients and build relationships. There are two sides to the coin and I know the opinions are all over the place. In this article I would just like to give some insight into how to embrace the technology and make it work for you. Facebook isn’t going anywhere so we might as well take advantage of what it has to offer.

The first things we look at when we visit someones Facebook page, whether it’s a personal page or a business page, is their profile photo, banner photo, and then we click on their photo albums. There’s an overwhelming amount of data to validate that humans are visual learners and stimulated by images and videos. Use this to your benefit. If you have a Facebook page for your DJ business, here are a couple quick tips for you. If you don’t have a Facebook page for your DJ business then I highly recommend you put that on top of your priorities list. You may be losing out on potential income.

Your profile photo is basically your store front. Use it to build trust and comfort with your clients. A clear head shot is a great choice if you don’t have a logo. Make sure that boldly represents your company and the image you want to portray and make sure it fits the required size (170×170 pixels). Your logo is the best option. You wouldn’t put a photo of people dancing on a sign outside your business to get people to come inside would you? Also, your banner photo is your second point of contact with your clients. There you have more space to be creative. You can fill it with anything that you would like but make sure it’s a high quality image and make sure that it fits the size required (826 pixels wide by 315 pixels tall for a computer and 640×360 on mobile devices). Lastly, make sure that all the content you upload is high-quality and appealing to the eye. We’re in a glamorous industry, make sure that’s the image you’re showing your potential clients.

Jesse Swanson ( 2 Posts Born and raised in small town Iowa I had a love for music and performing from a very young age. I started playing drums at 8 yeas old. I was in a few bands and played lots of shows before all the band members moved away and I found DJing as my way to stay in touch with music and stay on the performance stage. I did my first event at 19 years old and about 2 years into DJing bars and parties I started getting asked to DJ weddings. I fell in love with the wedding industry from the beginning. Seeing the smiles and catering to all age ranges. I also loved the challenge of knowing that so much of the success of their wedding day is in my hands. Fast forward to today and I’ve been in business for over 15 years and have been full-time for about 4 of those. I now run Chaos Productions DJ and Photo Booth Service in Omaha, NE and I’ve transitioned in to multi-op and currently run 5 setups. I’m huge on consistency when it comes to my company so all of my employees setups and performances are very similar with their own little twists. My long term goal is to be able to give back to the DJ community and share my passion and experiences with others who want to make this their career. Sharing the lessons I’ve learned and the mistakes I’ve made along the way in hopes to make it easier for the next generation of wedding entertainers.