Social, Mobile and You Part 2

Last month we talked about how the vast majority of people have their smartphone or tablet

within 3 feet of them at all times and the three important items to be sure you have on your

mobile website and how mobile impacts your business.

This month let’s discuss the social side of social, mobile and you. First off if you haven’t already

done so you should create business accounts for each of the social networks i.e. Facebook,

YouTube, Twitter, Linked in, Pinterest, Snapchat, etc. For this months article we’ll focus on the

biggest of the social media platforms, Facebook.

You may be wondering “I don’t know what to post…how can I attract brides to my page.” A word

of caution. You must be careful with the types of contests that you run and ways that you get

“likes”. A fellow Toastmaster and local business owner recently held contests to get more likes

on her page. It wasn’t until I pointed out to her that Facebook has contest rules and failure to

adhere to those rules can get your whole page taken down, requiring you to build your entire

Facebook presence again.

The best way to combat that is to hire a professional to handle your contests or at minimum

consult with one to find the best contest app for your desired outcome. Taylored Weddings has

recently consulted with Mike Petritis of Eliix Marketing and has had success with his abilities to

increase our exposure and outreach on our Facebook page. Do your due diligence here in

consulting an expert…there are many fly by night companies trying to get into the game of social

media management.

Ok…you’ve consulted with an expert and determined what you want to achieve with your page.

Now what do you say? My good friend Brian Kelm, Master of I Do, I believe has a great

approach and one that I have adapted to my business for great success. First be sure to friend

your clients on Facebook. This will allow their friends to see your postings when you tag them

in one. Second, upon each months anniversary leading up to their event date go to their profile

and find a picture that best represents them then click "share". Next say what you want to say

about that person and the upcoming event. I.E. “@YourCompanyName is looking forward to

celebrating with @Heather Smith and @John Johnson in just four weeks from today. Surprises

galore in store with fun and smiles all day! So glad they chose @YourFavoritePhotographer to

capture their moments!". By including the venue and other vendors you actively promote them

as well. It's a win win for everyone!

You can also run a vendor of the week bridal tip Tuesday. Wedding Wish Wednesday, tradition

thursday or Friday fun facts. I know one company that does well having a trivia contest and

others who put up YouTube videos on their wall and have their fans post their favorite clips as

well.

The bottom line with any social media is you must be REAL and interactive. Today’s clientele

can spot a phony and a sales pitch from a mile away. DON’T BEG for business on Facebook.

Provide value first, cultivate the relationship and the referrals will come.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

