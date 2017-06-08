Social, Mobile and You Part 1

Social, Mobile And You Part One



I got to have dinner with my best friend from high school recently and he is now one of the top CIO’s in the United States, in high demand and extremely knowledgeable. His niche is integrating social, mobile and retail together and is in the process of harnessing all 3 together to help his clients win big in business. It got me to thinking about how I use social and mobile avenues to impact my sales and company growth.



What are you doing to harness social and mobile together for your business? Now I’m not going to tell you to completely abandon your print advertising and bridal show campaigns (or should you?)…but it’s time to examine your marketing and sales strategies and see how to best capitalize on the ever changing marketplace.



I heard recently that most people have their smartphone or iPad within 3 feet of them at all times. This is verified by the picture shown here. (You can probably guess how I got the picture and yes my iPhone was within 3 feet of me at the time)



This information confirms the fact that we as mobile entertainment companies NEED to be INVESTED in social media and our websites MUST be MOBILE FRIENDLY.



First let’s explore mobile. Think like a consumer. What would a client need if they were looking up your information on their smart phone or tablet? First you must ensure your site is mobile friendly. If its not talk to your web developer about how to make it so. If your site is a WordPress based site this will be much easier. Here are 3 items that MUST be easily visible on your mobile site.



1. Your phone number. They might be trying to find your number to make the call to schedule the appointment. Place this info in the header and make it easy for them to find it. BOLD it as well to make it stand out further.



2. Your email address and/or physical address. A person pulling you up online may be searching for directions of how to get to your place of business for your meeting or they want to know if you serve the area they want to have their event at. Placing your email address here as well only aids in your convenience to your customer.



3. Reviews. Think about the last time you were in a strange city looking for a place to eat. What did you do? If you’re like most smart phone toting people you asked Siri on your iPhone or pulled up your Around Me app to see what was near you for restaurants. Then you might have checked your Yelp or Trip Advisor app to find reviews of these places.



Your clients are the same way. They are in a unknown place (looking for entertainment) and would like comfort in knowing they made the right choice or at least to help them narrow down their choices. By placing reviews on your site or video testimonials from past happy clients you’re giving your prospect valuable information when they feel they need it the most.



Next week we’ll explore the social side of your business and help you get up to speed there as well.



Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book S.A.L.E.S. 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

