So, I Was a Wedding Guest: Observations from the Other Side of the DJ Booth

I recently had the opportunity to attend a wedding as a guest. As a full time multi-op owner, as hard as I try, I always have my “mentor hat” on as if the DJ was one of my own. Of course, being known as the DJ in the family, everyone asked after the fact, “How do you think he did?” and “What did you think of his music selection?”, and on and on. While I’m wise enough to keep my mouth shut, I did notice things that could have been improved upon and/or tweaked a little that would have improved this DJs performance. Through this experience I was reminded of a few things that I think are quite important and that we all need to remember.

The wedding party introduction was the first formality I keyed in on. I don’t want to focus on if it was good or bad. I want to focus on verbiage and word choice. It was the dreaded crutch phrase that stuck out like a sore thumb. Yes, you guessed it…”Ladies and Gentlemen”, over and over and over. That said, I’m not picking on the guy, rather, guarantee that if he was aware that he said “Ladies and Gentlemen” every other phrase, he most likely wouldn’t do it anymore. He would also most likely work on varying up his wording through research and practice. But, HE DOESN’T KNOW HE DOES IT. So I started to think, “Am I certain that I don’t overuse some of those crutch phrases?”. I certainly work on varying the pronouns, but I couldn’t say for certain. So, next week I will be recording my introduction, so I am fully aware of what’s coming out of my mouth. If you haven’t heard yourself in a while, I would highly suggest getting audio or video (even better) to see how you are perceived by guests and attendees.

Another aspect of my observations can be summed up with a quote from John Wooden that says, “The true test of a man’s character is what he does when no one is watching.” I don’t know about this DJs character, but I was aware of his actions and body language during DJ downtimes like dinner and even during the dancing portion of the evening. During dinner, how do people perceive us? What is our body language and what does it say about us or our service? During dancing do we look engaged with the dance floor and like we too are enjoying the music or do we look like we’re ready to go home? This stood out to me because I feel like I’m engaged and that I’m having fun celebrating, but what do I actually look like? Again, I’m bringing a GoPro along to the next wedding to see what our body language is and how we come across to the guests. In weddings, details are extremely important and our services can be improved by making small corrections. Always seeking to improve.

Justin Reid ( 7 Posts Justin Reid has always had a huge love of music. At nineteen years old, the passion for music was met with the opportunity to get into the mobile DJ business. Fourteen years later, Justin has performed countless events at private events and nightclubs in and around Greenville, SC. As the owner of Uptown Entertainment, he specializes in creating fun and unique events, with a concentration in weddings. With a B.A. in Graphic Design and his experience in the world of private entertainment, Justin has an affinity for branding and marketing for small business, especially event and wedding-related businesses.