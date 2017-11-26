Smart DJ Tips: What Makes You the Best DJ? Part II

Let me preface this by saying, even though my advice is based on my experience as a DJ for over 25 years and on my business, Austin’s Best DJs & Photo Booths, experience, located in the Austin/central Texas area, these factors are relevant to DJs and DJ companies, everywhere! Last week, we discussed the different aspects of the DJ business, such as social media, equipment, and even mixing abilities. All of these factors matter, but just how much they matter, depends on the type of DJ you are and who your target audience/market is. Now, let’s discuss a few more factors that matter, especially in the private events sector. Here are a few more, very important factors that really matter to clients, and therefore, should really matter to you and your business!

Reviews – For private events, good reviews are vital to your success! People want proof that you’re going to do a great job. The more reviews, the better. Clients would much rather do business with DJs/companies that have reviews. For a more in-depth look at how important reviews are, check out my previous article, here.

Awards – Awards are a highly debated topic in the DJ community. Many DJs and DJ companies believe that awards are a sham and don’t matter. Other DJs and DJ companies believe they’re critical to their success. Overall, awards are a great way to easily show that you’ll do a great job. Are they absolutely necessary? No. When I started focusing on private events, about 5 1/2 years ago, I didn’t focus on getting reviews and therefore, I didn’t worry about awards. We were still very busy, but more couples wanted to meet us, in person. Awards and reviews are proof that you’re good at what you do. We rarely meet anyone before booking, anymore, due to the awards, social proof, and reviews that we have.

Overall, all the above factors, combined, form to create the proof that you or your DJ company are good at what you do. To be the “best” in my opinion is hard to determine. If you’re managing to stay busy and make the money you want to make and you’re happy doing what you’re doing, you’re doing well! That’s the most important thing to remember!

