Smart DJ Tips: Tips for Your Business Website or Page

In today’s event services business, marketing is essential for almost everyone. Whether you have a Facebook page or a website, you need to keep it updated and looking great. I’ve seen far too many DJ websites that aren’t professional and don’t look as great as they should. Remember the old adage, “you don’t get a second chance to make a first impression?” This is 100% true and why your business page matters, a lot!

Websites and online content are today’s first impression. Your business page should reflect your work and should speak directly to your target audience. Here are a few tips to help you have a great website or business page!

Content is King – Take the time to write good, related content. Don’t simply stuff a bunch of keywords together, thinking Google won’t notice. You content should be written professionally, but also as if you’re speaking directly to your client, in person. Don’t use general language, like “our clients,” too often. Instead, use specific, personal language, like “you and your.”

Pictures – “A picture is worth a thousand words,” is still true, but be sure to use appropriate pictures, and not just pictures you found online. People like pictures and their eyes will be drawn to your pictures, first. Be sure to write a caption, to describe how it relates to your business. Use pictures that have PEOPLE who are enjoying your product in them. Every weekend, I see tons of pictures of DJ setups in an empty venue. Newsflash: your setup still looks the same as it did last weekend. Clients don’t care about your setup. The only people who care about what your setup looks like, are other DJs! Show pictures of your clients having a great time dancing, taking pictures at your photo booth, or whatever you do! The only other people who love your setup, your uplights, or your picture of a big, empty room, are the venue managers/owners.

Video – Videos are great, but don’t put them on auto play. It can be distracting if you’re trying to read and a video comes on. Keep in mind, many people plan their weddings of events at work. If a video comes on, and it’s loud, they’ll likely immediately leave your page! Let your clients choose whether they want to watch them or not. When it comes to video, though, be sure to make great videos that are as professional as possible. You don’t have to hire a video production crew, but take the time to put out a quality product. Even using iMovie can have great results!

These are just a few suggestions to help you attract the clients you want to book. Remember, speak directly to your clients. Everything you post on your page or social media, should be carefully thought out, especially if you have a personal social media account that you also use to promote your business! By the way, just create a second business account to separate the two. Trust me, you’ll be glad you did! 🙂

Jason Rubio ( 65 Posts Jason Rubio is the co-owner and founder of Austin’s Best DJs, a professional DJ & photo booth company that provides music and entertainment for events in the Austin and central Texas area. Jason started his DJ career as a mobile DJ, at age 13, in 1991, and has since DJ’ed thousands of events, providing music and entertainment for clubs, bars, radio, concerts, festivals and various other events. In addition to writing for Mobile Beat, Jason also writes for “The DJ Insider” for Rent My Wedding Magazine. Jason is also a graduate of Texas State University with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Education, as well as a Master’s of Public Administration, from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Though Jason worked in the education field since 2003, he continued to DJ public and private events, and later founded Austin’s Best DJs & Photo Booths, with his wife, Diana, who also DJs, in 2012. Today, Austin’s Best DJs provides music and entertainment for approximately 300 public and private events per year, in the Austin and central Texas area. Visit us: www.AustinsBestDJs.com