Smart DJ Tips: Minimize Your Wedding/Event Preparation Time!

The old adage “failing to plan, is planning to fail,” is very true for just about anything. In the DJ business, planning and preparation is crucial to your success! Every DJ prepares for his/her event at different times. I’ll share with you the strategy that works best for us, nearly 100% of the time! Here are some tips, below.

Deadlines – Give your clients a clear deadline about when you need your documents or information. Send it in your first booking confirmation email and add it to your contract. This helps ensure you’ll have enough time to prepare for your event. We require all documentation to be completed and sent to us 21 days prior to any event. We also require all final remaining balances to be paid at that time, too. This give us about 3 weeks to prepare for each event. Most of the clients will comply with our requirements, but every now and then, someone will not and we have to remind them.

Reminders – Be sure to send a reminder email, before your deadline approaches. We typically check in and remind our clients of what we need, 4 weeks before their event date. This is because most of the time, the client forgot about it and this gives them 7 days to actually do it! 🙂 If we still don’t receive our documents and payment, within the 21 days, we’ll send out a friendly reminder, on day 20, mentioning the contract requirements, etc. This usually works well.

Set Limits – Make it easier for yourself, by limiting what choices your clients have. For example, limit the music requests for cocktail hour and dinner. We simply ask clients to choose the genres they want for these times, as opposed to letting clients choose particular songs. We tell clients that it’s background music during these times, so most guests barely pay attention to what is played, which is true. We used to get clients who would send us songs for the entire cocktail hour and dinner, and then more songs for the dance. Now, we simply have them choose the genres and ask for any must-plays and do-not-plays, for the dance. This gives you an idea of what they like and you can create your playlist based on their genre selections and must-plays.

Overall, these are just a few suggestions that we have implemented, that have really helped reduce our prep time and stress, too! Allow yourself plenty of time to prepare and plan, and you’ll see the difference it makes!

Jason Rubio is the co-owner and founder of Austin's Best DJs, a professional DJ & photo booth company that provides music and entertainment for events in the Austin and central Texas area. Jason started his DJ career as a mobile DJ, at age 13, in 1991, and has since DJ'ed thousands of events. Jason is also a graduate of Texas State University with a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Education, as well as a Master's of Public Administration, from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Though Jason worked in the education field since 2003, he continued to DJ public and private events, and later founded Austin's Best DJs & Photo Booths, with his wife, Diana, who also DJs, in 2012.