Smart DJ Tips: How to Respond to Negative Reviews

Last week I discussed many statistics and how much of an impact online reviews have on every business. This affects all businesses that provide services to the public, not just DJs! Every business has to “play the game” of online reviews and not only play, but “win.” Last week I also discussed what some businesses do in response to having a not so favorable business rating. I’ve done enough research to see various things. One thing is for sure, if you do have a bad review, it’s not the end of the world. How you respond is very important.

If you do happen to have a negative review or angry client, my advice to you (learned by experience) is simply send your client an email thanking them for their important feedback, apologize for the less than amazing experience and state that you’ll look into this further and get back to them. That’s it! Do NOTHING else for the first 24 hours after reading that review.

I know you’ll be very upset and want to immediately argue against what they’re saying and prove them wrong in every way possible! It’s just human nature to want to defend yourself. However, clients that see you’ve had a negative review will always look to see how you responded to it. Don’t respond angry and totally bash the client. It makes you look bad and unprofessional. Clients can easily be turned off by it and simply book one of the other hundreds of competitors out there. Be smart and respond as positively as you can. So what do we do when we receive a negative review?

First of all, we do our best to be proactive and get all the info we need from the client before the event, to ensure everything goes as planned and that we do what we can to give the client the best experience possible. We do our best to train our DJs to do the best possible job, but hey, we’re human. Sometimes things can happen, technology can mess up, etc. What we have done if/when we’ve received a negative review is simply “step up our game” and do the best to overcome it by doing an amazing job and getting a ton more positive reviews to essentially “bury” the negative review, or make it look completely out of place.

We also immediately check in with every client, after every event. We ask for their feedback and respond to their feedback as appropriate. Some clients will leave us a review, others will not reply. Many leave cash tips for the DJ, which we feel says they did a good job. I don’t normally leave a tip for bad service. Understandably, many clients leave a tip and not a review. (Though we’d love both). 🙂 Admittedly, we order hundreds of products every year on Amazon, and never leave a review or even reply, after they ask us to, so we get it.

Overall, we have a great reputation; however, we have had a few negative reviews over the years, which we used to learn and grow from. Sure, we could have paid those people to make those reviews go away, but we didn’t. We chose to simply learn from our mistakes. At one point, we grew too quickly, and because of that, some of our new hires made some mistakes along the way. We no longer employ those that have not done well with our business (none of the people that made those mistakes work with us anymore).

We realize that having a few negative reviews may deter many people from booking with us (86% of people will hesitate to purchase from a business that has negative reviews), but we choose to operate our business with integrity and be completely transparent with our clients. We’ve managed to get a ton of 5 star reviews, overall. We do our absolute best to do the best job we can at every event, every time.

So we get it. Reviews are essential, but you can’t always please every single person, every single time. Don’t believe me? Look up one of your favorite restaurants that you absolutely love. Chances are they’ll have at least 1 person, recently, who wasn’t 100% satisfied. In fact, 95% of consumers suspect censorship or fake reviews, when they see only positive reviews! We believe that as we continue to do well, and run our business with integrity, we will continue to stay busy, and we’ve been right, so far.

As always, what I write is based on my actual experiences and my advice may not the absolute best for every business. I truly wish I would have read some of the advice I’m giving you, free, when starting out! 🙂 If you want to read where I got the stats, from the previous article and this article, read 50 Stats You Need to Know About Online Reviews.

Jason Rubio ( 68 Posts Jason Rubio is the co-owner and founder of Austin’s Best DJs, a professional DJ & photo booth company that provides music and entertainment for events in the Austin and central Texas area. Jason started his DJ career as a mobile DJ, at age 13, in 1991, and has since DJ’ed thousands of events, providing music and entertainment for clubs, bars, radio, concerts, festivals and various other events. In addition to writing for Mobile Beat, Jason also writes for “The DJ Insider” for Rent My Wedding Magazine. Jason is also a graduate of Texas State University with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Education, as well as a Master’s of Public Administration, from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Though Jason worked in the education field since 2003, he continued to DJ public and private events, and later founded Austin’s Best DJs & Photo Booths, with his wife, Diana, who also DJs, in 2012. Today, Austin’s Best DJs provides music and entertainment for approximately 300 public and private events per year, in the Austin and central Texas area. Visit us: www.AustinsBestDJs.com