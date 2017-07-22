Smart DJ Tips: How to Easily Choose the Best DJ Speakers

As a DJ, one thing is for sure: you need good speakers that will look & sound great and last a while. There are endless choices of speakers to pick from. For new and even seasoned DJs, choosing good speakers can be an overwhelming task. There are many name brands out there. There’s: Yamaha, QSC, JBL, Electro Voice (EV), and dozens more. So which is the best choice? The best choice depends on your budget and a few more important details. You definitely need to do your research and know what sets speakers apart. Let’s discuss this.

Why Not Go Cheap?

From experience, buying the cheaper equipment costs you more over the long run. Sure, you’ll get a pair of speakers for $300. However, they won’t sound as great, and you’ll likely end up buying more speakers 1-2 years down the road, or sooner. The old adage, “you get what you pay for” is usually a good rule of thumb; however, don’t simply compare on price alone.

Watts Versus RMS

Many of them may say “1000 Watts” and some even say “2000 watts!” We know the more watts, the louder the speaker sounds, right? The simple answer is yes. The more thorough answer is, yes, but… don’t be fooled! When they mention 1000 watts, they usually mean peak. This means the speaker is capable of producing 1000 watts for a small amount of time, even as little as a few seconds.

What matters most is the RMS (root mean squared) rating, also called “program or continuous.” This is the continuous power (how loud it can run) a speaker is capable of handling. The higher the RMS, the better. So don’t be fooled by the cheap speakers that list “1000 watts,” yet don’t list the RMS anywhere.

SPL (Sound Pressure Level)

SPL is the sound pressure level, which means the energy that the amplifier converts into sound. SPL is measured by using 1 watt of power at a distance of 1 meter. Without getting too technical, basically, the higher the SPL, the louder the speaker will sound. Look for speakers that have an SPL above 115 or more. Again, the higher the SPL, the better. Here’s a great site that explains SPL more thoroughly.

Frequency Response

Hz (Hertz) and kHz (Kilohertz) are used to describe audible frequencies. The average adult human ear can perceive frequencies from 20Hz – 16 kHz. The number at the lower end (left side number) indicates the bass (the lower the number, the better). The number on the right, indicates the higher frequencies (the higher the number, the better).

Overall, look at the warranty the speakers also offer, too. Always go into a music store and actually listen to the speakers you want to buy. Use music that you will play, to test them out. Ask as many questions as you need to, as well. With the above info and listening in person, you’ll make the best choice for you!

Jason Rubio ( 58 Posts Jason Rubio is the co-owner and founder of Austin’s Best DJs, a professional DJ & photo booth company that provides music and entertainment for events in the Austin and central Texas area. Jason started his DJ career as a mobile DJ, at age 13, in 1991, and has since DJ’ed thousands of events, providing music and entertainment for clubs, bars, radio, concerts, festivals and various other events. In addition to writing for Mobile Beat, Jason also writes for “The DJ Insider” for Rent My Wedding Magazine. Jason is also a graduate of Texas State University with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Education, as well as a Master’s of Public Administration, from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Though Jason worked in the education field since 2003, he continued to DJ public and private events, and later founded Austin’s Best DJs & Photo Booths, with his wife, Diana, who also DJs, in 2012. Today, Austin’s Best DJs provides music and entertainment for approximately 300 public and private events per year, in the Austin and central Texas area. Visit us: www.AustinsBestDJs.com