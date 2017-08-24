Smart DJ Tips: Getting New Gear on a Budget

Whether you’re a new DJ, or a veteran DJ, we all know that buying DJ gear is expensive! You need turntables or a controller, speakers, microphones, sub-woofers, lights, stands, music, backup equipment, etc. Wow, the list goes one. Depending on the type of gear you want, the prices can really vary, too! So if you need new equipment, or have a client who is requesting certain things, what do you do? Do you go ahead a empty your pockets and buy the gear? Sure, you can, but you don’t have to.

For our business, Austin’s Best DJs, we own a lot of equipment, and rotate through it, weekly, to extend the life of the equipment. However, I know that not everyone has the luxury to buy several sets of DJ setups (we also have 3 photo booths). Luckily, there are some options to help you be in business and not break the bank!

Rent Equipment, Locally – Renting equipment is a great way to get the gear you need, quickly and easily. The best part about renting equipment is that you can get great, quality gear, and you don’t have to break the bank. We rarely have to rent equipment, but every now and then, we have events that require much more and so we visit our local rental place, here in Austin, Texas, Rock N Roll Rentals, to get what we need. I’ve been renting from these guys for over a decade! They’re great and have always helped me out when we needed it. Not every town has a rental place, but if you do, these are certainly a great option to get your gear, until you can afford your own. Rent Equipment, Nationally – If you aren’t fortunate enough to have a local rental place, all hope is not lost! You can simply visit Rent My Wedding, to get lots of great gear, for a great price! Marie Kubin and her team are great and have plenty of options for weddings and events. They don’t have sound equipment for rent at this time, however. They do offer free shipping directly to you, and free shipping back! Just be sure to contact them at least 7-10 days before your event. Pay as You Play – There are several websites and companies that offer a “pay as you play” option. You simply visit their site, find your gear, pay a down payment, and get on a payment plan that best suits your needs. We personally have used ZZounds, many times, for our equipment needs. They offer free, fast shipping, no credit check, and great payment plans for a small fee! Visit their site and get your gear, this week!

Overall, there are many options to getting the gear you need, while on a budget. I covered a few of the better options, but I’m sure there are plenty more. Yes, you can always borrow from your DJ friends, too, but that’s not a long term plan. 🙂

