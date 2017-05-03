Smart DJ Tips: Dealing With “Fake” Inquiries

If you’ve been in business for a while, you may have already received a “suspicious” inquiry for booking your services. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, I’m talking about those emails or calls you get from a “client who wants to book your services,” but it is really a competitor, trying to find out more about your business. It’s a super competitive business, so competitors always want to know what you’re up to. We’ve gotten so used to these inquiries that they’re easy to spot. Here is what we’ve noticed along the way, that helps us spot a fake inquiry from a mile away. (Of course now our competitors will read this and try to change their techniques) 🙂

Email Address

The email addresses for these fake inquiries are almost always from Yahoo or from a less popular email provider. Why? It’s easier to get these email addresses since there are less verification techniques required. We’ve also seen them coming from Gmail, and it’s usually from an email address with a person’s first and last name, with a period in between them, like John.Smith@gmail.com Adding these dots or periods in names or email addresses usually means this person has multiple email accounts and uses the period to create a new account. Though we have received some actual inquiries with email addresses that look like fake accounts, most of the time, they turn out to be fake.

Lack of Details

The next thing we notice is that the “client” may have signed up for an account on The Knot or Wedding Wire and simply used this to email all their competitors, at once. What an easy, time-saving way to get all your competitors info, all at once! 🙂 They rarely pay attention to details and rarely add any info to their wedding site. They may add the date (which is often even a past date) and they add one picture and a few very basic details about the wedding. There’s no “about us” story, no other pictures, etc. They’ll simply have a gift registry. Sorry guys, most clients take the time to add lots of details about their wedding.

All you have to do is dig a little, and see that this person is fake. Google their name, wedding info, city their from, see if they have social media accounts (who doesn’t) etc. Most of the time there is no info about them, no social media accounts, etc. Sometimes they’re clever and will start a social media account, but it has one post. Sorry, fake.

What They Want to Know

Another easy way to spot a fake is by what they want to know. If they ask you to give them every single detail about your business, pricing for every single thing you offer, and any possible option you have, it’s usually fake. They want every possible detail you can give them, so they know exactly what you’re doing. They may forget to act like a client and actually use words and info that only DJs would know, such as “I know you have a monogram, what kind of gobos do you include? What brand of lighting do you use? What kind of uplighting cans do you have? Do you have 12″ or 15″ speakers?” They ask way too many details and sorry, but most clients have no clue what a gobo is, don’t know the difference between 12″ vs 15″ speakers, nor do they call lighting “cans.” (These are from actual emails we’ve received). Sure, there are exceptions, but most of the time, fake.

Dates

These fake clients are also smart enough to know you’re most likely booked on a Friday or Saturday, so the date of their wedding is almost always on other days, so they know you’ll be open. They don’t want to waste time and get the “sorry, we’re booked reply.” They need to know your information! Sure, we’ve done weddings and events on every day of the week, but mostly Friday – Sunday.

How to Respond

In my next article, I’ll write about what we do to deter these and how we deal with these fake inquiries. So if this happens to you, how do you respond? What do you do to deter these fake emails or calls? I’d love to know what you do and what you’ve learned! Leave me a comment!

Jason Rubio ( 47 Posts Jason Rubio is the co-owner and founder of Austin’s Best DJs, a professional DJ & photo booth company that provides music and entertainment for events in the Austin and central Texas area. Jason started his DJ career as a mobile DJ, at age 13, in 1991, and has since DJ’ed thousands of events, providing music and entertainment for clubs, bars, radio, concerts, festivals and various other events. In addition to writing for Mobile Beat, Jason also writes for “The DJ Insider” for Rent My Wedding Magazine. Jason is also a graduate of Texas State University with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Education, as well as a Master’s of Public Administration, from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Though Jason worked in the education field since 2003, he continued to DJ public and private events, and later founded Austin’s Best DJs & Photo Booths, with his wife, Diana, who also DJs, in 2012. Today, Austin’s Best DJs provides music and entertainment for approximately 300 public and private events per year, in the Austin and central Texas area. Visit us: www.AustinsBestDJs.com

