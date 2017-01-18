Smart DJ Tips: Dealing With Drunk Clients – Learn From Our Experience!

If you provide services for public or private events, chances are, you’ve had to deal with drunk clients. We run a DJ and photo booth business and we’ve dealt with plenty of drunk clients. Normally, it’s not a problem, but every now and then, we have clients who are very drunk and become belligerent! We’ve dealt with these clients a handful of times, but several months ago, we had an incident that made us finally change our approach.

We did a wedding and when we arrived to setup, we noticed that the entire wedding party was already pretty drunk, BEFORE the wedding even started! We’ve seen this numerous times and it usually means trouble! By the end of the event, most of the wedding party were stumbling and slurring their speech. Bad news! At the end of the night, the groom came over to the photo booth and complained that the “pictures were blurry.” The pictures were not blurry, he was just drunk! We tried to politely explain that they looked great and he got upset and literally threw a lot of the pictures into our staff’s face and knocked over one of our light stands as he left!

Fortunately, our staff was professional enough not to argue with the client and just walked away to get help from the DJ. Overall, the event went very well. People had a great time, danced all night and took pictures at the photo booth all night, too! However, we were still very upset with what happened and knew we had to prevent this from happening again. So my advice is to be prepared and be proactive.

From this point on, we knew were not going to deal with this, again. We added a section in our contract, stating that if anyone becomes belligerent, we reserved the right to stop our services and leave. We explain this to each client when we meet with them, as well. We let them know that we’ll try to speak to someone about this person and resolve the situation; however, it they continually cause issues and the situation does not get resolved, we’ll stop the event. If they break or damage equipment, the client must pay to repair or replace the equipment. NO ONE wants this to happen, so since that day, we’ve never had an issue! Be proactive and add something like this it into your contract!

Jason Rubio ( 31 Posts Jason Rubio is the co-owner and founder of Austin’s Best DJs, a professional DJ & photo booth company that provides music and entertainment for events in the Austin and central Texas area. Jason started his DJ career as a mobile DJ, at age 13, in 1991, and has since DJ’ed thousands of events, providing music and entertainment for clubs, bars, radio, concerts, festivals and various other events. Jason is also a graduate of Texas State University with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Education, as well as a Master’s of Public Administration, from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Though Jason worked in the education field since 2003, he continued to DJ public and private events, and later founded Austin’s Best DJs & Photo Booths, with his wife, Diana, who also DJs, in 2012. Today, Austin’s Best DJs provides music and entertainment for approximately 250 public and private events per year, in the Austin and central Texas area. Visit us: www.AustinsBestDJs.com

